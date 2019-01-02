Norton Rose Fulbright makes up eight London lawyers after calendar year shift





Norton Rose Fulbright has made up eight London lawyers to partner after pushing back its 2018 promotions round in a move to a calendar year system.



In total, 46 lawyers have made the cut around the world, with the eight City promotions coming more than 18 months after eight London lawyers were also made up in May 2017.



The eight City promotions include corporate lawyers Matthew Foster, Clementine Hogarth, Hussain Kubba, Sophie O’Connor and Lara White, alongside disputes lawyer Harriet Jones-Fenleigh and competition lawyers Susanna Rogers and Caroline Thomas.



Last year the firm delayed its Europe, Middle East and Asia partner promotions - which have traditionally been made at the start of the UK financial year in May - until the new year to align its global financial operations on a calendar year basis.



Women make up 39% of the 46 promotions, with 18 female lawyers making the cut, the same number of female lawyers promoted in last year's 45-strong round. The majority of the new partners are in corporate (13) and banking and finance (10).



Alongside the London promotions, five lawyers have been made up in Continental Europe, including three in Germany, with one Middle East promotion in Dubai. Three lawyers are being made up in Australia, with 16 in Canada, 13 in the US.



The change in year-end came after the firm’s second US merger, with Manhattan-based Chadbourne & Parke, went live in June 2017.





Norton Rose Fulbright partner promotions 2019





