Norton Rose Fulbright makes up eight London lawyers after calendar year shift

Norton Rose Fulbright has made up eight London lawyers to partner after pushing back its 2018 promotions round in a move to a calendar year system.
In total, 46 lawyers have made the cut around the world, with the eight City promotions coming more than 18 months after eight London lawyers were also made up in May 2017.
The eight City promotions include corporate lawyers Matthew Foster, Clementine Hogarth, Hussain Kubba, Sophie O’Connor and Lara White, alongside disputes lawyer Harriet Jones-Fenleigh and competition lawyers Susanna Rogers and Caroline Thomas.
Last year the firm delayed its Europe, Middle East and Asia partner promotions - which have traditionally been made at the start of the UK financial year in May - until the new year to align its global financial operations on a calendar year basis.
Women make up 39% of the 46 promotions, with 18 female lawyers making the cut, the same number of female lawyers promoted in last year's 45-strong round. The majority of the new partners are in corporate (13) and banking and finance (10).
Alongside the London promotions, five lawyers have been made up in Continental Europe, including three in Germany, with one Middle East promotion in Dubai. Three lawyers are being made up in Australia, with 16 in Canada, 13 in the US.
The change in year-end came after the firm’s second US merger, with Manhattan-based Chadbourne & Parke, went live in June 2017.
Norton Rose Fulbright partner promotions 2019
- Claire Forster - antitrust and competition (Sydney)
- Lisa Koch - banking and finance (Sydney)
- Paulina Moncrieff - insurance (Sydney)
- Chantal Arsenault - employment and labour – immigration (Montreal)
- Matthew Bernardo - corporate, M&A and securities (Toronto)
- Mat Brechtel - intellectual property (Vancouver)
- John Cassell - dispute resolution and litigation (Calgary)
- Daniel Daniele - intellectual property (Toronto)
- Bernard Gaudreau - tax (Quebec)
- Emmanuel Grondin - corporate, M&A and securities (Montreal)
- Christopher Hunter - employment and labour (Toronto)
- Caroline Larouche - dispute resolution and litigation (Montreal)
- Matthew Lippa - banking and finance (Toronto)
- Matthew Longstaff - banking and finance (Calgary)
- Lincoln Mitchell - corporate, M&A and securities (Calgary)
- Oliver Moore - real estate (Ottawa)
- David Ng - intellectual property (Toronto)
- Amanda Plastina - banking and finance (Toronto)
- Meghan Stewart - corporate, M&A and securities (Montreal)
- Simon Cudennec - banking and finance (Paris)
- Jan Duyvensz - dispute resolution and litigation (Amsterdam)
- Matthew Foster - corporate, M&A and securities (London)
- Sebastian Frech - corporate, M&A and securities (Munich)
- Clementine Hogarth - corporate, M&A and securities (London)
- Harriet Jones-Fenleigh - dispute resolution and litigation (London)
- Hussain Kubba - corporate, M&A and securities (London)
- Marco Niehaus - corporate, M&A and securities (Frankfurt)
- Sophie O’Connor - corporate, M&A and securities (London)
- Markus Radbruch - banking and finance (Munich)
- Susanna Rogers - antitrust and competition (London
- Caroline Thomas - antitrust and competition (London)
- Lara White - corporate, M&A and securities (London)
- Louisa Lynch - real estate (Dubai)
- James Berger - projects (Los Angeles)
- Brandon Byrne - corporate, M&A and securities (Dallas)
- Joseph Giannini - banking and finance (New York)
- Jorge Gutierrez - corporate, M&A and securities (Dallas)
- Stephanie Leibe - banking and finance (Austin)
- James Leito - insurance (Dallas)
- Jamila Mensah - employment and labour (Houston)
- Uyen Poh - banking and finance (New York)
- Daniel Prati - intellectual property (Houston)
- Benjamin Ratliff - banking and finance (Dallas)
- Steven Roosa - risk advisory (New York)
- Amanda Rosenberg - projects (Los Angeles)
- Eliot Turner - antitrust and competition (Houston)