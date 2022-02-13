NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase NortonLifeLock's shares on or after the 18th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.50 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that NortonLifeLock has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $29.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether NortonLifeLock can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for NortonLifeLock

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NortonLifeLock paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that NortonLifeLock's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see NortonLifeLock has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. NortonLifeLock is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. NortonLifeLock has seen its dividend decline 2.0% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is NortonLifeLock an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? NortonLifeLock has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past nine years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while NortonLifeLock has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with NortonLifeLock (including 1 which is potentially serious).

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Won't Be Sold Until the Insiders Agree

    Remarkably few companies benefited more from the 2020 turmoil as much as Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ: PTON). Their late 2019 IPO launch had almost perfect timing as society soon plunged into lockdowns that restricted many physical activities. Yet, after a bumpy ride, the company that had a US$50b market cap at its peak is now back at the starting line. This raised many questions, especially from the activist investors.

  • How Super Bowl LVI could forecast your stock winnings this year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Super Bowl stats from S&P global Market Intelligence with respect to the market.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    One solid strategy for boosting your portfolio's long-term value is by investing in dividend stocks. Three stocks that are excellent sources of recurring income are Novartis (NYSE: NVS), BCE (NYSE: BCE), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Collectively, they can help diversify your portfolio, and at their current share prices, all yield more than double the S&P 500's average yield of 1.3%.

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Exxon Stock Has Surged. A Big Investor Sold $120 Million of Shares.

    Exxon director Jeff Ubben said his investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners sold a large block of shares the day after a strong fourth-quarter-earnings report.

  • 8 Chinese Stocks in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 8 Chinese stocks in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these Chinese stocks and Cathie Wood’s investment strategy, and go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio. 2021 was a depressing year for Chinese stocks. Those in power in Beijing tightened regulations and […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Let's take a look at how NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) fit these requirements and could set investors up with a lifetime of growing dividends. With a market capitalization of $151 billion, NextEra Energy is the largest publicly-traded utility in the world. NextEra Energy serves 5.6 million customer accounts and over 11 million customers in Florida through its Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) subsidiary, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the U.S. Via its NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary, NextEra Energy is the largest generator of renewable energy in the world.