NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 14th of September. This means the annual payment is 2.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

NortonLifeLock's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, NortonLifeLock was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NortonLifeLock's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that NortonLifeLock has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.50. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.0% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. NortonLifeLock has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

NortonLifeLock Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NortonLifeLock might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NortonLifeLock (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is NortonLifeLock not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

