NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in day or so. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase NortonLifeLock's shares before the 7th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NortonLifeLock stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $24.68. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether NortonLifeLock has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see NortonLifeLock paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NortonLifeLock generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that NortonLifeLock's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see NortonLifeLock has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. NortonLifeLock has seen its dividend decline 2.0% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. NortonLifeLock is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid NortonLifeLock? It's great that NortonLifeLock is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about NortonLifeLock, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks NortonLifeLock is facing. Be aware that NortonLifeLock is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

