Norwalk Coronavirus Infection Rate

NORWALK, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths.

The Connecticut coronavirus death toll grew by 241 in the past week to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Norwalk had 260.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 33.70 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 341.7 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It's important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Norwalk recorded 790 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH's preliminary data.

Around 74 percent of Norwalk residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to DPH.

This article originally appeared on the Norwalk Patch