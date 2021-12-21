Norwalk funeral home director faces new allegations for undisclosed reasons

The Iowa Board of Mortuary Science has filed charges against an Iowa funeral home director previously convicted of felony drug charges.

However, under new procedures tied to a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling, the board is not disclosing any of the factual circumstances that led to the charges.

Court records indicate that in 2019, Eric O’Leary, the owner of Norwalk’s O’Leary Funeral and Cremation Services, was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of manufacturing or delivery of methamphetamine and staging gatherings where controlled substances are unlawfully used.

The former charge was dismissed and the latter charge resulted in a conviction based on a search of O’Leary’s home that uncovered methamphetamine and related supplies.

In March 2020, O’Leary entered into an impaired-practitioner recovery contract with the board when he agreed to participate in a chemical screening program and abstain from using any non-prescribed drugs or alcohol.

While under that contract, he allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. He also is accused of failing to call into the testing company between Jan. 31, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2021.

In March of this year, the board alleged that in 2019, Eric O’Leary, the owner of Norwalk’s O’Leary Funeral and Cremation Services, had pleaded guilty to felony drug charges.

Board records indicate that in 2020, O’Leary entered into a contract with the Impaired Practitioner Review Committee, agreeing to participate in a chemical screening program and agreeing to abstain from using any non-prescribed drugs or alcohol.

Subsequently, he twice tested positive for methamphetamine, the board alleges.

His license was suspended earlier this year, and the board ordered that O’Leary could only apply for reinstatement of his license after 12 continuous months of sobriety.

The board recently filed a new set of charges against O’Leary, alleging he somehow failed to comply with the terms of a previous board order or settlement agreement.

Story continues

All of the factual circumstances that describe the alleged manner in which O’Leary violated the order or agreement have been redacted, or blacked out, on the public statement of charges.

In October, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the basic facts and circumstances surrounding disciplinary action against licensed professionals must be kept confidential until the licensing boards issue their final rulings in the matter – a process that sometimes takes years.

The court’s decision is based on a statute that says “investigative information” gathered as part of a complaint against a licensee must be kept confidential until the board issues its final, written decision. The court determined the basic facts and circumstances surrounding a case are “investigative” in nature, and therefore confidential.

The Supreme Court case involved a heart surgeon, Dr. Domenico Calcaterra, who worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals when he lived in Iowa. The medical board accused him of “a pattern of disruptive and/or unethical or unprofessional conduct.”

Find this story at Iowa Capital Dispatch, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: kobradovich@iowacapitaldispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Norwalk funeral home director faces new allegations for undisclosed reasons