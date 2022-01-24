Norwalk Launches Community Recovery Fund Program

NORWALK, CT — The city announced Monday a request for proposals for Norwalk's newly created Community Recovery Fund Program, designed to help residents impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a news release, city spokesperson Josh Morgan said this one-time competitive grant process will support local nonprofit organizations delivering services to Norwalk residents, particularly those heavily impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The program was created through funds the city is receiving from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, Morgan said The nonprofit community grants represent a portion of funding, with additional funds being used for small business support, environmental sustainability and infrastructure.

"When we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic there is much to do," Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release. "We have an opportunity to confront and address the challenges we face as a community. Funds from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act will help us recover and become stronger."

Rilling noted the city has a "robust nonprofit sector" that is providing critically important services to Norwalk residents.

"I encourage nonprofit groups to review the application materials and submit a proposal to help address the pressing needs in our community," Rilling said.

The city's Community Services Department will manage the program and measure its impact, Morgan said. Funds will be distributed to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with the following priorities:

Eviction Prevention — Services to support ongoing eviction prevention services to prevent eviction or homelessness.

Homelessness Interventions — Address homelessness with a focus on ending family homelessness and expanding supportive services to increase capacity to serve residents to create pathways out of homelessness and into housing.

Behavioral & Mental Health — Community Assistance for a trauma-informed response will respond to the growing need for increased mental health and substance abuse services for residents.

Early Care & Education — Assist early childhood providing resources to childcare providers to increase their programs’ ability to support children’s healthy development.

Workforce Initiatives — Increasing job readiness and employment opportunities focusing like workforce development training and programs to catalyze economic recovery and growth.

Youth Prevention — Programs or services that provide or facilitate preventing and responding to violence. Programs such as: wraparound services, and capacity-building efforts.

According to Morgan, this solicitation is looking for proposals that will run for a minimum of one year and may be renewed for an additional year if funding is available. The proposal may not seek funding for programs that are already fully funded through other sources.

The proposal must seek funding for a program that is either new or innovative or will be expanded to serve a greater population. Eligible programs must exclusively serve Norwalk residents.

Further information can be found at norwalkct.org/arpa.

This article originally appeared on the Norwalk Patch