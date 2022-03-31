Norwalk man arrested in Clinton homicide case

Mar. 31—CLINTON — Clinton police have announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man on murder and arson charges in connection with the discovery of a body in a Clinton apartment Saturday.

Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, of Norwalk, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of 41-year-old Dustin Christopher Doran, formerly of Newton, Iowa, according to Clinton police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Ward is being held in the Clinton County Jail. No bond amount has been set.

Doran's body was discovered after the Clinton Fire and Police departments responded to a 911 call at 6:52 a.m. Saturday in reference to a structure fire inside an apartment at 78 31st Ave. North. Upon arrival, their attention was drawn to Apartment N. Firefighters extinguished the fire and Doran's body was found inside the apartment. The Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney's Office, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office launched a criminal investigation.

The state medical examiner performed an autopsy Monday and ruled homicide as the manner of Doran's death. That announcement was made earlier Wednesday.

While no trial information about the murder and arson case was available online Wednesday afternoon, jail records show Ward was arrested late Saturday morning, after the apartment fire, for assaulting a Clinton man in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South. According to court records, authorities were notified at 11:53 a.m. that a woman reported a male subject was being assaulted in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Clinton police officers arrived on scene and made contact with the offender, whom they identified in court documents as Trevor Ward, at that location.

Officers secured Ward in handcuffs and noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him. An officer spoke with witnesses who identified Ward as the offender and stated they witnessed Ward assault a man. Court records indicate the man who was allegedly assaulted by Ward told an officer he does not know Ward and did not know why Ward approached him and started to punch and kick him in the face.

Ward was transported to the Clinton County Jail and was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and public intoxication. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only. His preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 5 at the Clinton County Courthouse.

That arrest came just days after police were dispatched to a Clinton restaurant, where Ward was arrested in connection with damage to a door. Police were called at 7 p.m. March 19 to a disturbance at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 2300 Camanche Ave. according to court records. Police arrived and had Ward step outside to talk to an officer as another officer talked to employees. An employee said Ward, who was a customer, was asked to leave after a verbal altercation with another customer. The worker said Ward became angry with staff and kicked the interior front door, causing the damage. The approximate cost of the damage is estimated at between $800 and $1,000.

The worker said Ward attempted to leave the restaurant without paying his bill but was stopped by employees. When officers arrived on scene, Ward still refused to pay for his food. While talking to Ward, an officer detected an odor of alcohol emanating from his facial area and Ward exhibited bloodshot and watery eyes, court records state. Police said Ward admitted to police that he had been drinking alcoholic beverages earlier in the day, but when police asked him to take field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, Ward wouldn't answer any of the officer's questions.

He was subsequently placed under arrest for public intoxication, third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft. His pretrial conference for that case is set for 9:30 a.m. April 13 at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Coincidentally, the Black Hawk Area Task Force was at the same apartment building where Doran's body was found Saturday executing a search warrant in Apartment C in connection with a drug investigation.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a press release that 28 marijuana plants were seized from that apartment during the search. Jonathan Ponce and Yvette Herrera were taken into custody and charged with manufacturing marijuana and failing to affix a drug tax stamp.

That case is not connected to the death investigation, according to Clinton Police Capt. Richard Mojeiko.