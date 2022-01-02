Norwalk man arrested through cyber-tip

Oxygen

It was just two hours before sunset on Jan. 15, 2017 when a 911 operator in Greene County, Ohio got a call about an injured woman lying at the edge of a driveway in Yellow Springs, about 15 miles outside Dayton. "I can see blood coming out of the side of her head," the caller said. "It does not look like she’s breathing." The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after that 3:30 p.m. call and could see that the victim, later determined to be Sherri Mendenhall, 63, was already gone. "T