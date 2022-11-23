Norwalk man arrested on porn charges

Nov. 22—NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department, with assistance from the Huron County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant Nov. 22 at 14 Olive St. in Norwalk as part of an ongoing investigation into the extortion of pornographic images from juvenile females using social media.

The case originated with a report filed with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in Blountville, Tenn. At this time, none of the identified victims are from the Norwalk area.

Jordan Joseph Willis, 22 of Norwalk, was booked into the Huron County Jail for Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material (2nd Degree Felony), Extortion (3rd Degree Felony), and Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (4th Degree Felony).

Additional charges are expected. It should be noted, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.