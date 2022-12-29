Norwalk man who led a drug organization sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for trafficking

A Norwalk man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis trafficking offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Tajh Wiley, 27, of Norwalk was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven on Wednesday after he was convicted of drug trafficking offenses in July.

Charges stem from a Drug Enforcement Administration task force investigation into a drug organization led by Wiley. A court-authorized wiretap of Wiley’s phone determined that he conspired to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis throughout the state with the help of several associates, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Wiley was arrested on June 9, 2021. In association with his arrest and the arrest of seven alleged co-conspirators, investigators executed search warrants and seized approximately a kilogram of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, approximately 83 grams of crack cocaine, more than 12 pounds of cannabis, two press machines and other items used to package and sell drugs. Investigators also seized jewelry valued at over $100,000 and a Mercedes-Benz valued at around $146,000 from Wiley, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is approximately two milligrams, depending on the size of a person, according to the DEA. Around 500,000 lethal doses of fentanyl were seized from Wiley and his co-conspirators during the investigation, based on that number.

He has been in custody since his arrest in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

On July 25, Wiley was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base or crack cocaine.