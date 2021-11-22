Norwalk man posts bail after allegedly using his vehicle to injure a sheriff’s deputy in Hesperia

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was injured after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by a man causing a disturbance in Hesperia.

A Norwalk man is out on bail after allegedly using his vehicle to strike and injure a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy in Hesperia.

On Sunday, Anthony John Vasquez, 26, was released from the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto the day after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on the deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials with the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station said at approximately 1:04 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Circle K in the 8100 block of I Avenue for a report of a man driving a vehicle through the parking lot and causing a disturbance.

Vasquez was driving a Nissan Maxima during the incident, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriquez told the Daily Press on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by the man, later identified as Vasquez, the sheriff’s report said.

Vasquez refused to cooperate with the deputy's commands and accelerated his vehicle in reverse toward one of the deputies. After striking a male deputy, Vasquez collided with a parked sheriff’s patrol vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

An unknown number of deputies fired at Vasquez, but he was not struck. He then fled from deputies in his vehicle and later stopped a short distance from the scene to surrender, according to the sheriff’s report.

Because of the ongoing investigation, details of the shooting were unavailable, including the number of deputies who fired at Vazquez, Rodriquez said

The deputy struck by Vasquez’s vehicle was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and conducted an investigation.

After Vasquez was arrested and booked on Saturday, he was released on Sunday after posting $50,000 bail.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Superior Court system showed no court date scheduled for Vasquez.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Robert Ripley, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

