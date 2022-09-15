Norwalk police and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate death

Norwalk police officers and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents are investigating a death, according to a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Iowa DCI agents and Norwalk police officers were dispatched to a report of a death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive, according to a news release.

There is no danger to the public, according to the release. No other information was immediately available, but more information will be released later Thursday,

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Authorities investigating death in 600 block of Knoll Drive in Norwalk