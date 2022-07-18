Norwalk woman charged in death of 3-year-old

Jul. 18—NORWALK — The Huron County Grand Jury on Friday indicted Barbara K. Biller, of Norwalk, of four criminal charges for her alleged roll in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 3-year-old Melanie Joy Lopez.

On July 21, 2020, an unidentified motorist drove through the Norwalk Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Street and struck Lopez, who was playing outside, before leaving the scene.

Evidence related to the case was sent to the FBI for testing.

Former Norwalk Police Chief Mike Conney told the Reflector in 2021 the Norwalk Police Department initially sent the evidence to be tested by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), but the tests were inconclusive.

"We did send it to BCI first, but their tests were inconclusive and there were other tests that could be run," he said. "It was transferred to Quantico, to the FBI."

Conney said there are no federal charges related to the case.

In July 2021, Det. Sgt. Dave Daniels said the vehicle and driver involved have both been identified. Daniels, who is now a captain, could not be reached for comment.

Conney had said that police were confident that they had the right vehicle that was involved in the hit and run but the DNA test would "just confirm that."

"We're very confident that's the vehicle, based on the video evidence and the statements of the driver and the passengers," he said. "It's still gonna come down to the law director's office to decide which direction to go from there once the test results come back in."

Norwalk Police Chief Dave Smith said that he did not work the case and, therefore, his familiarity with it was limited. He said, however that the need for DNA evident in the case was in order to match hair from the victim to the suspect's vehicle.

The case report was turned over to Norwalk law director Stuart O'Hara in early August 2021.

"Until we get those test results back, we're not going to formally charge anybody and we can't release a name until formal charges are filed," Conney said last year.

Because the indictment was brought Friday, the case is new to the Huron County Prosecutor's Office and no specific prosecutor had yet been assigned as of Monday, according to officials there.