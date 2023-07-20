Norwalkmanfacing 70 years in 2017 killing of Bridgeport father of six

Jul. 20—Moore was shot in the head while bent over his SUV's engine.

On Thursday, after a day of deliberation, a 12-member Superior Court jury convicted a Norwalk man, David Shavers, who police described as a career criminal, of killing Moore.

Shavers' family broke into applause as the jury found the 28-year-old Shavers not guilty of murder in the case. They were quickly escorted out of the courtroom by judicial marshals and did not hear the jury continue to find Shavers guilty of intentional first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and the commission of a felony with a firearm.

Shavers faces up to 70 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 15 by Judge Tracy Lee Dayton.

"The jury worked conscientiously to arrive at the appropriate verdict," Special Assistant State's Attorney C. Robert Satti Jr. said later. He commended members of the Police Department for the six years they investigated the case and the witnesses who came forward all this time later to testify.

Following the verdict Satti asked the judge to revoke Shavers' $1.5 million bond arguing that Shavers had been arrested for drug trafficking while on bond. The judge increased Shaver's bond to $5 million.

Police said Shavers got into a dispute with members of the city's East Side gang after a deal to sell cocaine together fell through.

On Aug. 24, 2017, police said Shavers was attacked by gang members as he left his probation office on Fairfield Avenue. After getting treated at Norwalk Hospital for his injuries, police said Shavers borrowed a friend's Hyundai sedan and headed to Sixth Street in Bridgeport where police said the gang members were using an apartment to "cook" up the cocaine.

Police said Shavers fired out of the car as he drove by the apartment house on Sixth Street hitting Moore and nearly hitting several people on the porch.

Shavers was initially tried last year for the crime however a jury deadlocked 11 to 1 for guilty and a mistrial was declared by the judge.

