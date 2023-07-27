Norwalkmansentenced to 6 years for violating probation in stabbing conviction

Jul. 27—On Wednesday, however, Mitchell appeared before Judge Bruce Hudock in Superior Court in Stamford and asked him to consider giving him a lighter sentence.

Criminal defense attorney Jessica Kordas told Hudock that her client was "accepting responsibility" for his actions and expressed her client's "remorse" over the circumstances that landed him before the court.

"I understand my actions led me here, I'm not making any excuses today," Mitchell later said.

Mitchell explained that he had struggled with the nearly eight months he had spent incarcerated, away from his child and the rest of his family. He asked the judge for lenience not for himself, but for his family.

Family, friends and a former employer also all wrote letters to Hudock, imploring him to consider shortening the agreed upon sentence.

"This tells me that there's a lot of people affected by your sentence," Hudock said.

After some deliberations, Hudock ultimately sentenced Mitchell to the agreed upon six years in prison.

"This is the world you created for yourself," Hudock said, later adding that he didn't make the decision "lightly."

Mitchell faced the violation of probation charge following an arrest in Norwalk in June 2021 and another arrest in a domestic dispute in Westport in November 2022. The subsequent arrests resulted in a violation of his probation, which he was on for a first-degree assault conviction in August 2017.

In 2017, Mitchell pleaded guilty to stabbing another man several times in front of a South Norwalk bar a year earlier.

