Norwalkmansentenced for trying to smuggle Vietnamese nationals into U.S., having child sex abuse images

Jul. 29—The 121-month sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd Wednesday. Hurd ordered that Lopez serve 10 years of supervised release after he is released from prison, the United State's Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release Thursday.

Portillo-Lopez is required to report to prison on Aug. 29, court records show.

Portillo-Lopez was charged in April 2021 after he traveled to the northern border of Burke, N.Y., where he helped smuggle four Vietnamese nationals from Canada into the United States for profit, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Shortly after he retrieved the migrants in Canada, border patrol agents stopped Portillo-Lopez's vehicle, arresting him, his co-defendant and the four Vietnamese citizens, according to his plea agreement.

Portillo-Lopez later admitted to officers that his co-defendant hired him to help smuggle the migrants. He rented a van for this purpose and expected to receive $500 from his co-defendant, his plea agreement said.

Agents then seized his cellphone and found videos of children under the age of 12 being sexually abused, according to the plea agreement.

Those who have suffered from sexual violence can speak to specialists for support, information, advice or a referral by calling the free and confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673). Those who wish to chat online with trained specialists, which is also free and confidential, can also go to RAINN.org/Get-Help. Help is available 24/7.

To report cases of child exploitation, visit www.CyberTipline.com.

