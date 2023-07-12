Norwalkmenarrested in connection with Lexington Avenue home invasions and burglary, police say

Jul. 12—Gulino said police were first called to the residence on May 23. The owner reported the home was burglarized the day before, with cash taken and a television and other items damaged.

Then on May 24, Gulino said, a home invasion occurred at the same address and was reported to investigators the next day.

"During this incident, two men entered the residence, cash was taken at gunpoint, as well as a jacket," she said.

Gulino said police were working to identify suspects when a second home invasion took place at the same address on July 8.

"During this incident, two suspects entered the home, one armed with a handgun, and cash was taken after the victim was struck in the head with a handgun," she said

Gulino said investigators identified that one of the suspects was involved in both home invasions. She said the investigation resulted in warrants for the arrests of Tiburcio-Nunez and Martinez.

"The arrest and search warrants were executed during the early morning hours of July 12, 2023 by the Norwalk Police Department's Detective Bureau and Tactical Response Team, at the two respective residences of the suspects," Gulino said, adding the investigation remains open.

Gulino said Tiburcio-Nunez, an Ely Avenue resident, was arrested an charged with third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary in the May 23 incident. She said he was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, intimidation of a witness and conspiracy to commit intimidation of a witness in connection with the May 24 home invasion.

Gulino said Tiburcio-Nunez was charged with home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion in connection with the July 8 incident. She said his bond was set at $350,000.

Martinez, a Lexington Avenue resident, was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third-degree mischief, Gulino said. She said his bond was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding these cases can contact Detective Matthew Nyquist at 203-854-3034 or Detective Richard Ribisl at 203-854-3181. The Norwalk Police Tip Line is 203-854-3111. Anonymous internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com.