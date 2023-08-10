Norwalkpolicecharge three NY men found in stolen U-Haul with burglary tools

Aug. 10—A Norwalk police officer was on routine patrol when his license plate reader notified him that a U-Haul truck near him had been reported stolen. The officers confirmed with dispatch that the vehicle was stolen and stopped the truck, Dinho said.

The three suspects — identified as Jose Cesari, 26, Noel Estrada, 24, and Carlos Villamil, 24 — were each charged with first-degree larceny and possession of burglar tools. Estrada, who was the driver, was additionally charged with violation of a traffic control signal after police said he failed to stop at a red light.

The three suspects were each initially given a $25,000 bond. Cesari has been released from custody and is due in Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 22, according to judicial records.

Villamil was released on a promise to appear in court on Sept. 6, judicial records show.

Estrada has not been released from custody and is also due in court on Sept. 6, according to judicial records.

