Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Wealth Fund Encourages Traders to Bet Against the Market

1
Kari Lundgren
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nicolai Tangen, the chief of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, wants his traders to bet against the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s biggest single owner of publicly traded companies, with roughly 1.3% of all listed stocks, on Thursday outlined a three-year plan to stem losses that have built up in the turbulent markets of 2022, exacerbated by soaring inflation, interest-rate hikes and war in Europe. The wealth fund is — for the first time in its history — looking to a future where investments yield a fraction of what it’s used to seeing.

Tangen, who has repeatedly told his countrymen to brace for “very low returns,” said that means “excess returns are more important than ever before.”

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Tangen said the key to beating the benchmark will be to “drive the fund to become more long-term, more contrarian and more active on the negative selection.” That means “there’s a lot of stuff we don’t want to have,” he said, without elaborating.

Built from North Sea oil and gas riches, the Oslo-based fund has been warning about a prolonged downturn on the markets after achieving an average return of 6% over the quarter of a century of its existence. It lost 4.4% in the third quarter, equivalent to about $43 billion.

The fund only has one owner, unlike other large asset managers, and is largely an index follower, investing according to a strict mandate from the Finance Ministry. It seeks to make the most of its limited leeway to try to beat the benchmark it is measured against, something it has managed in eight of the last 10 years.

In a “volatile world, you need to be more long-term and you need to be more contrarian,” Tangen said. That’s “because there will be more opportunities when you can do the opposite to everybody else.”

The strategy “plays into this increased geopolitical uncertainty” and partial reversal of globalization, he said, as the wealth fund released its three-year strategy. The plan sets out goals such as investing in companies before they are publicly traded, voting more actively at shareholder meetings, improving collaboration between traders and portfolio managers, and exploiting periods of disruption in real-estate markets.

The fund also needs to be “more operationally robust,” including prepared to withstand cyberattacks, Tangen said. He’s already said openness and transparency are priorities to ensure Norwegians understand why their rainy-day fund isn’t growing as fast as before.

The fund reduced its involvement in initial public offerings last year. In hindsight, it dodged a bullet, having bought into fewer IPOs in “really frothy” markets and seeing those IPOs perform “really badly,” Tangen said. But that’s likely to change as conditions improve, he indicated.

“Exploring that opportunity selectively into the next strategy period is something that we will look into,” said Co-Chief Equities Officer Pedro Furtado Reis. “Doing so allows us to get in early to the company’s life cycle and hopefully with the growth of the company have a greater share of that value creation.”

The fund said it will consider investments in renewable energy storage and transmission going forward, expanding the range of renewable infrastructure it is willing to hold. It spent about €1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) on a 50% stake in a Dutch offshore wind farm in 2021, but has yet to add anything more to its renewable energy-infrastructure portfolio.

“It’s competitive,” Tangen said, about the market for wind and solar projects. “There are not that many projects, they’re very competitive and returns are very low. So we just want to increase the space. Generally speaking in the investment world, the more options you can have, the better.”

The broader scope in renewables also reflects an internal effort within the fund to improve collaboration between teams and identify new investment opportunities, Co-Chief Equities Officer Daniel Balthasar said.

“We built maybe a few more silos than we should have built,” Balthasar said. “With Nicolai coming in, there’s a much bigger effort on cross-team collaboration. And with that cross-team collaboration, we are also able to look in a much better way across value chains.”

(Updates with detail in sixth paragraph, comments with CEO in twelfth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Extends Crypto Tax Break for Investment Managers in Financial Reforms

    Rishi Sunak’s government has already legislated to use stablecoins as a means of payment as he seeks to make the country a crypto hub.

  • IMF, World Bank Sound Alarm About Global Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China’s reopening will help support world growth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Acc

  • Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

    China publishes key economic data as Beijing loosens some of its strict COVID-19 shackles, while PMIs will provide a health check for the global economy. Investors will be fed a huge helping of year-end U.S. news when Tuesday's release of November consumer inflation data is followed by the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year

    I will be 72 years old on Feb. 10, 2023. I have a traditional individual retirement (IRA) account. Most of the money is tied in stocks, and the stocks this year are way down. If I sell to pay the … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese Insurer Is Set to Be Hong Kong’s Last Big Debut of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Sunshine Insurance Group Co. ended flat in its trading debut after Hong Kong’s fourth-largest deal this year, potentially the last big listing in the Asian hub before the end of 2022. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtP

  • Foxconn, which makes iPhones, reportedly urged Chinese government to loosen COVID restrictions

    Foxconn urged looser COVID restrictions in China. The founder of Foxconn Technology Group (FXCOF) reportedly wrote a letter attempting to persuade the Chinese government to relax its zero-COVID policy, saying China’s position in the global supply chain was under threat, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Apple (AAPL)  said last month that shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be delayed because of COVID restrictions in China.

  • India's Paytm considers buying back shares following a rough year

    Indian financial services firm Paytm said Thursday evening it is considering repurchasing its shares, following a tremulous year that has seen its stock price fall by over 60%. Paytm said it will discuss with the board on December 13 the proposal to buy back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, the Noida-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. Buybacks are not uncommon and are generally seen as a way companies could reward their shareholders.

  • Emerging-Market Debt Is Sliding Into Distress. Just Look at Ghana

    (Bloomberg) -- A few blocks from Ghana’s statehouse in Accra sits a 14.5 acre parcel of prime real estate with a football field-sized hole in the middle of it. What should be emerging from the ground is the frame and sweeping, concave roof of the futuristic 5,000-seat National Cathedral of Ghana. Instead the project has stalled, a victim of an economic crisis in the West African country, which was until recently one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a magnet for foreign investment.Mos

  • World Gold Council outlines what’s in store for gold with the global economy at a ‘crossroads’

    Gold's 2023 outlook greatly hinges on where the global economy is headed, according to a report from the World Gold Council released on Thursday.

  • SEC advises public firms to disclose crypto risks

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised publicly-listed firms to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market, in light of the fallout of the FTX collapse.

  • U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions

    U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism the industry is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi

  • Ukraine Latest: US Readies Sanctions on Russia Over Human Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia and China for what it describes as human rights abuses by both countries, according to an official familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi

  • Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

    Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. “The study opens the door into a past that has basically been lost,” said lead author Kurt Kjær, a geologist and glacier expert at the University of Copenhagen. This is the genetic material that organisms shed into their surroundings — for example, through hair, waste, spit or decomposing carcasses.

  • Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets. Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

  • ’Really?!’: BBC royal reporter's incredulous reaction to Harry and Meghan claim

    BBC royal editor Nicholas Witchell said some of Harry and Meghan's claims about the media in their new documentary wouldn't "stand up to scrutiny".

  • Don’t Count on a Santa Rally. Here’s What the Market is Saying

    "The Santa rally is on thin ice," says one market observer. The S&P 500 has already dropped 5% in December, despite the month's reputation for gains.

  • Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal

  • SEC Presses Firms to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded companies exposed to the “crypto winter” and the collapse of FTX or other digital-asset companies might have to disclose those details to investors under new guidance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla