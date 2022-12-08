Norway acquits Putin ally’s son who flew drone

·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin has been acquitted in Norway of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones.

Andrey Yakunin, who holds both a Russian and a British passport and who lives in Italy, was arrested in Hammerfest, in Arctic Norway, on Oct. 17, after he had sailed around the Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway.

When off Svalbard, he was responsible for two drones that he owned, and which were used several times for flights over the archipelago which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. On some occasions he piloted them himself, the court said.

The 47-year-old Yakunin had been filming with the drone while mountaineering, glacier walking and sailing.

Under Norwegian law, it is prohibited for aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory.” Norway is not a member of the European Union but mirrors its moves and decided on the ban earlier this year after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord-Troms and Senja District Court said late Wednesday that flying a hobby drone is not covered by the sanction regulations.

"It is very gratifying, but not at all surprising, that the district court has concluded that Andrey Yakunin has not committed any criminal offense in Norway,” his lawyers, John Christian Elden and Bernt Heiberg, said in a statement.

The prosecution, which had asked Yakunin to be jailed for 120 days, appealed the verdict.

Yakunin is the son of Russian businessman Vladimir Yakunin, a longtime acquaintance of Putin, who was placed on the U.S. State Department’s sanctions list of Russian officials and businessmen following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms belonging to NATO member Norway, a major oil and gas producer. Several Russian citizens have been detained for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

Recommended Stories

  • German Patriots are back on the table for Poland

    Polish leaders had dithered between accepting the air defense weaponry and having Berlin ship it directly to Ukraine instead, which Germany rejected.

  • Ukrainians feed each other and repair power lines as Russian attacks continue

    Volunteers in Kherson are cooking meals over open fires so residents have something hot to eat, as parts of Ukraine are plunged into cold and darkness amid Russian attacks on the country’s energy grid.

  • U.S. House committee chair says Bankman-Fried subpoena 'definitely on the table'

    Bankman-Fried, 30, faces scrutiny by regulators in the United States and elsewhere over the stunning collapse of Bahamas-based crypto-exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis that saw at least $1 billion of customer funds vanish. CNBC reported that Waters, a Democrat who chairs the panel, had no intention of subpoenaing Bankman-Fried if he does not voluntarily testify. "Lies are circulating @CNBC that I am not willing to subpoena @SBF_FTX," Waters said on Twitter.

  • Poland Is Ready Move ‘Quickly’ on EU Demands If Brussels Reassures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Polish government will “quickly” push through legislation to meet the European Union’s demands on judicial independence if it secures guarantees from Brussels, a top official said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Fra

  • Zelenskyy: Impossible to restore 100% of energy system now but we are increasing generation

    Full restoration of the energy system which was damaged by Russian attacks is not possible at the moment; Kyiv city and the oblasts of Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia have the most power outages.

  • Sweden getting into the NATO groove by aiding Ukraine, boosting budget

    Would-be member Stockholm joins the rest of the alliance in scrambling for weapons and ammunition.

  • What’s in the $858 Billion NDAA for 2023

    After months of negotiations, lawmakers on Tuesday evening released the text of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which would support $857.9 billion in defense spending in fiscal year 2023. The House is expected to vote on the bill as soon as Wednesday, with the Senate following suit early next week. The 2023 NDAA includes $816.7 billion for the Department of Defense, a roughly $45 billion increase from the amount requested by President Joe Biden earlier this year – an increase inte

  • Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams

    The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%).

  • Russell Wilson has never had a season this bad in his career

    "It’s a new feeling – one I don’t like," Broncos QB Russell Wilson said. "I never want to experience this again."

  • US Military to Increase Rotations to Australia Facing Growing China Threat

    The agreement was finalized during a joint U.S.-Australia meeting that included Austin and his defense minister counterpart from Canberra.

  • What Does World Economy Look Like Through 2075? Here’s What Goldman Sachs Thinks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have taken a stab at predicting the path of the world economy through 2075.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto Scene Partied Through Art Basel Like FTX Never HappenedTwo decades since the

  • Russia attempting to freeze war to launch bigger offensive next spring, says Stoltenberg

    Russia is attempting to freeze of the war against Ukraine, at least for a short time, so as to regroup, repair and recover, and will try to launch a bigger offensive next spring, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

  • Inside the Real 'Yellowstone' Ranch: Here's What Goes Into Creating John Dutton's Stunning Montana Home

    PEOPLE sat down with Yvonne Boudreaux, the show's production designer, whose goal is to create "a sunset vibe" for every set on the show

  • Jan. 6th Committee Will Hand Down Criminal Referrals, Says Chairman

    There are likely a lot of sweaty palms down in Mar-A-Lago today. The chair of the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection announced that they will be making criminal referrals to the Justice Department as they wrap up their probe.

  • Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

    Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran's morality police.

  • Warnock's Victory Forges Democrats' Path Through the New Battlegrounds

    For decades, Florida and Ohio reigned supreme over presidential politics. The two states relished their role crowning presidents and spawning political clichés. Industrial Cleveland faced off against white-collar Cincinnati, the Midwestern snowbirds of the Villages against the Puerto Rican diaspora of the Orlando suburbs. But the Georgia runoff, the final note of the 2022 midterm elections, may have said goodbye to all that. The Marietta moms are in charge now. Sign up for The Morning newsletter

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

    The investigation may pertain to her attendance of the 2021 Met Gala. Her office told Insider they're "confident that this matter will be dismissed."

  • Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

    Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As

  • Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'

    Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.