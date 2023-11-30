Norway announces $23 million for Ukraine's food security

Norway will donate 250 million Norwegian kroner (around $23 million) to Ukraine's food security under the five-year support program known as Nansen, the Norwegian government announced on Nov. 30.

Most of the funds will go to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in response to their emergency appeal for Ukraine.

"In addition to providing food aid near the front lines, the funding will be used for demining of agricultural land, allowing farmers to go back to food production as quickly as possible," reads the announcement.

Nearly $4.6 million from Norway will reportedly fund the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative administered by the WFP and aimed at providing Ukrainian grain to countries in need.

Read also: Partners to help Ukraine strengthen Odesa Oblast air defense, guard ships in Black Sea

Another $4.6 million will be allocated to the World Bank's Ukraine Fund, the government wrote. The bank's agricultural program, ARISE (Ukraine Agriculture Recovery Inclusive Support Emergency), provides Ukrainian farmers with financial aid.

"Norway will continue to support the people of Ukraine. At the same time, we have not lost sight of other crises globally. The Nansen program is one example of how we manage to combine those efforts," said Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Norway launched Nansen in February to provide Ukraine with $7 billion in military and humanitarian aid over the next five years.

Norway has provided Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's invasion with 4.5 billion kroner ($404 million) in humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read also: Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.