Norway archery rampage suspect is radicalized Muslim convert, incident investigated as terror attack: Police

Norway’s police force says that the suspect who is accused of killing five people with a bow and several arrows Wednesday was previously known to them as a radicalized Muslim convert and that it is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The Norwegian national police agency, known by the acronym PST, identified the suspect as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen, 37. Regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud said Brathen is a “convert to Islam” at a press conference Thursday, and "there earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized."

MAN KILLS SEVERAL PEOPLE IN BOW AND ARROW ATTACK IN NORWAY

Police received calls that a man was shooting at people with a bow and arrow in the small town of Kongsberg shortly after 6 p.m. local time. They glimpsed the male suspect at 6:18 p.m., but he evaded capture until 6:47 p.m. The PST said that most, if not all, of the killings occurred in the 30 minutes between police arriving on the scene and apprehending the suspect. Authorities believe he acted alone.

Four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70 were killed, and three other victims were injured.

“The incidents in Kongsberg appear at the moment as an act of terrorism, but the investigation, which is led by the South-East police district, will clarify in more detail what the incidents were motivated by,” the PST said in a statement.

“Attacks on random people in public places are a recurring modus operandi among extremist Islamists carrying out terror in the West,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The attack occurred the night before Norway’s new government assumed office. The elections last month unseated the Conservative Party, with the Labour Party assuming power Thursday. The outgoing and incoming prime ministers expressed horror at the attack, along with King Harald V. Norway is a relatively peaceful country with low rates of violent crime.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Norway, Terrorists, Foreign Policy, National Security, Islam, Religion, Crime, Law Enforcement, Law

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: Norway archery rampage suspect is radicalized Muslim convert, incident investigated as terror attack: Police