Norway attack - live: Several dead in Kongsberg after man shoots people with bow and arrows near Oslo

Multiple people have been killed and others injured by a man who attacked them with a bow and arrows in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, police say.

The suspect was apprehended after the attack on Wednesday night in the town, which is 50 miles south-west of the country’s capital, Oslo.

“The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” said police chief, Øyvind Aas.

“Several people have been injured and several are dead.”

He added that there were “several crime scenes” but did not confirm the exact number of people killed or injured in the attack in the town of 28,000 residents.

Norway’s minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.

Mayor reacts to ‘gruesome’ bow and arrow attack

20:59 , Graeme Massie

“This is a gruesome incident, there is nothing else to say. Now we must try to take care of the inhabitants as best we can,” town mayor Kari Anne Sand told TV 2.

She said that the attack took place in the Vestiden area, which has housing, shops and a university campus.

20:55 , Graeme Massie

Police officers cordon off the scene where they are investigating in Kongsberg, Norway after a man armed with bow killed several people before he was arrested by police on October 13, 2021.

"We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode," local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference.

"The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved."

20:46 , Graeme Massie

Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

“The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

Tom Ambrose has the story.

Several dead and more injured by man with bow and arrows in Norway