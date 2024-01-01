Norway authorises direct sales of weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has decided to authorise direct sales of arms and defence products from its defence industry to Ukraine.

Source: Norwegian government website

Details: The report says this change in the Norwegian government's policy came into force on 1 January 2024. Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide believes supporting Ukraine is crucial for Norwegian and European security.

"In the extraordinary security situation resulting from Russia's war of aggression, it is crucial that we continue to support Ukraine. Support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security. We must plan for the possibility that the illegal war of aggression may be prolonged. The Government has therefore decided to permit direct sales of weapons and defence-related products from the Norwegian defence industry to Ukraine," he said.

The statement adds that provided that the exports meet the requirements for verified needs and end-user control, the government has decided to allow direct sales of Norway's arms and defence products to Ukraine.

"This change means that we are safeguarding fundamental defence and security policy interests for Norway together with our allies. The Government employs a number of instruments to facilitate the important role of the defence industry in the current security policy situation," said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stressed that export licences for direct sales will be granted only on a case-by-case basis and will be thoroughly assessed. Monitoring will continue to take place within a strict and responsible framework in accordance with Norwegian export control regulations.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional assistance to strengthen its air defence, financial support for healthcare and education, and finance the increase in ammunition production.

Norway and the UK plan to help Ukraine strategically strengthen its Naval Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!