Norway to close its border to cars with Russian number plates

Norway will close its border to vehicles with Russian number plates from 3 October 2023, with the exception of a number of cases.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFO), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated that Norway is introducing further restrictive measures against Russia in response to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine in violation of international law.

The changes will take effect at midnight on the night of Tuesday, 3 October.

Quote from Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt: "Norway, along with its allies and like-minded people, is responding to the brutal war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine. The sanctions must be effective to prevent as much revenue as possible that the Russian state needs to finance its war."

Details: Vehicles registered in Russia with nine or fewer seats may no longer enter Norway.

However, this regulation does not apply to vehicles with ten or more seats. Therefore, it is still possible to cross the border, for example, with minibuses and buses via the Storskog border station, as is the case now.

Norway also introduced certain exemptions. An exception is made for vehicles owned by Norwegian or European Economic Area citizens permanently residing in Russia or their family members.

An exception was also made for vehicles required due to humanitarian reasons, such as acute illness, death or family funerals.

There are also exemptions for diplomatic vehicles and vehicles belonging to international organisations or state courier services.

Quote from the Norwegian MFA: "Even if a vehicle falls under one of the exceptions, it does not mean that the persons in it are automatically allowed to enter Norway."

Background: All the Baltic States have banned the entry of cars with Russian number plates.

Afterwards, similar bans were introduced in Finland and Poland.

Finland has also implemented round-the-clock checks on its border with Norway to prevent Russian cars from entering its territory.

