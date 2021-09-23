Norway Delivers Rate Lift-Off With Next Hike Set for December

Ott Ummelas
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Norway delivered the first post-crisis interest-rate increase among economies with the world’s 10 most-traded currencies, and officials signaled an accelerated cycle of hiking to come in response to a robust rebound from the pandemic.

Norges Bank raised its main rate by 25 basis points from zero, as forecast by 14 out of 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Officials said that their guidance was for a “slightly” higher path for the benchmark than signaled in June.

“A normalizing economy now suggests that it is appropriate to begin a gradual normalization of the policy rate,” central bank Governor Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement on Thursday in Oslo. “Based on the Committee’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in December.”

The move is a highlight in a pivotal week for global monetary policy, with at least 15 central bank decisions responding to different stages of recovery and associated pickups in inflation. On the eve of Norway’s action, Brazilian officials raised their interest rate by a whole percentage point while the Federal Reserve said it may soon start to taper bond purchases.

Norway’s krone advanced by as much as 0.4% to trade at 10.0804 per euro. That’s the strongest level in three months.

The Norges decision reflects a faster-than-expected bounceback in the richest Nordic economy on a per-capita basis, as well as the greater monetary flexibility available to it because of the fiscal support delivered by the country’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund created from the proceeds of decades of oil production.

The central bank has managed to weather the crisis as the only one in the region to have avoided resorted to sub-zero interest rates or quantitative easing. Olsen, who said last month he will step down in February after an 11-year term, has repeatedly made clear he’s keen to avoid such policies.

Norway’s position contrasts with regional peers that have adopted much more dovish stances to foster recoveries from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Policy Neighborhood

In the euro-zone, while the European Central Bank is dialing back stimulus, officials insist that isn’t a taper. Meanwhile the Riksbank in neighboring Sweden this week refrained from any tightening steps through the third quarter of 2024, and Swiss officials on Thursday kept their own rate at -0.75%, the world’s lowest.

Norway’s consumption-driven recovery exceeded policy makers’ projections in the second quarter, while the central bank’s Regional Network report last week showed highest activity since 2012. Registered unemployment is now lower than the bank expected in June.

While regional peers have voiced concerns of supply bottlenecks triggering faster inflation, Norges Bank policy makers have largely brushed off concerns about a recent jump there, as underlying consumer-price growth has declined to the slowest level since 2017. They said on Thursday that the risk of too-high inflation is “limited.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Norway raises interest rates, says another hike likely in December

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said more hikes will follow as it joins a short but growing list of nations moving away from emergency-level borrowing costs. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.25% from a record low of zero, as forecast unanimously https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-economy-rates-idUSL8N2QG31X in a Reuters poll of analysts and in line with the central bank's own plan https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-economy-rates-idUSL8N2PQ1WQ. "Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in December," Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

  • Euro zone business activity slowed in Sept, input costs hit over two-decade high

    IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a five-month low of 56.1 in September from 59.0 in August. "September's flash PMI highlights an unwelcome combination of sharply slower economic growth and steeply rising prices," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, in a statement. A sub-index tracking input costs hit 70.5, its highest in more than two decades.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Buy After Brazil OKs Phase 3 Test For Covid Vaccine?

    Is INO stock a buy after Brazil's national health agency granted Inovio permission to begin a Phase 2 and Phase 3 Covid vaccine test?

  • Evergrande's debt problems show a fragility in China's financial markets: analyst

    Eurasia Group Analyst Nicholas Consonery joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Evergrande and President Biden's speech to the UN.&nbsp;

  • Activist Bluebell Raises Pressure on Glaxo CEO Walmsley

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners turned up the pressure on GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, questioning her leadership of the U.K. drugmaker after following Elliott Investment Management in buying a stake.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Chil

  • Banks Were Beaten Down by Evergrande. How to Play the Sector Now.

    Many bank stocks initially declined on the first raw whiff of Evergrande fears, even though banks should benefit when the Federal Reserve increases interest rates.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • The US Has 10 Days Before It Defaults On Its Debt – What That Could Mean For You

    The United States has historically been one of the most credit-worthy countries in the entire world. U.S. Treasury bonds are considered some of the safest financial instruments in international...