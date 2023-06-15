Norway, Denmark to donate 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine

Ukrainian service members from a 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepare fire a self-propelled howitzer "Dana" near the town of Avdiivka

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defence said in a statement on Thursday.

Norway will provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian ministry said.

Norway will also donate 7,000 rounds from its own stocks, which have already been sent to Ukraine, according to the ministry.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, it added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)