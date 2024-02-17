Norway donates medical equipment to Ukrainian military – photo

Ukrainian medics stabilize wounds and military personnel in Avdiivka Coke Plant of Ukraine on 16 February. Photo: Third Assault Brigade

The Norwegian Armed Forces have announced the transfer of a batch of medical and other equipment they no longer use to Ukraine.

Source: a report from the Norwegian government on 17 February

Details: The transferred equipment includes trolleys for medical instruments, operating tables and lamps, suction pumps and emergency bags with medical equipment.

Norway has also donated surgical instruments, including artery clamps, anatomical and surgical tweezers, drills and retractors.

Photo: Norwegian government

Thomas Beck, a representative of the Norwegian Defence Equipment Administration (Forsvarsmateriell), explained that the equipment in question is high-quality surgical supplies used in many Norwegian hospitals and the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Photo: Norwegian government

"It will enable Ukrainian medics to save more lives," he stressed.

The Norwegian government reported that over the past six months, it has donated thousands of sets of field clothing, sleeping bags and utensils to Ukraine. In addition, Norway, jointly with the Netherlands, financed the transfer of an Estonian field hospital to Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, reports emerged that Norway would start a training course for Ukrainian marines on small boat operations in the spring and provide Ukraine with such boats and equipment.

