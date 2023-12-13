Norway donates NOK 3 billion, additional NASAMS air defense equipment to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with an additional NOK 3 billion ($275 million) to support critical public services along with new air defense equipment, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo on Dec. 13.

"Just this morning we learned that Ukraine had been attacked by Russian missiles. You need all the support you can get to defend yourself. Today, Norway announces additional support for Ukraine," Støre said.

This monetary aid package will be channeled through the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.

In addition, the assistance package includes NOK 1 billion ($90 million) in co-financing to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry's capacity to produce more ammunition and missiles.

A further NOK 137 million ($12.5 million) will go to support the UN's winter response plan, which includes food and water, warm clothing, blankets, and places for people to stay if their homes are destroyed.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine