Norway lends AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to Sweden, Iceland

FILE - In this April 9, 2021 file photo syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain. =Countries in the European Union have ramped up the vaccination after sluggish start. The uptick comes as countries across Europe also grapple with a rise in infections that has pushed the EU’s overall number of confirmed cases close to 30 million. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will lend all of its 216,000 doses of AstraZeneca to neighboring Sweden and Iceland as long as its own government regulator has paused the use of the vaccine.

On March 11, Norway followed Denmark in deciding to put on hold jabs by the British-Swedish company after reports of very rare blood clots.

Health Minister Bent Hoeie said if the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resumed, “we will get back the doses we lend as soon as we request it.”

The European Medicines Agency has said the benefits of being immunized against COVID-19 outweigh the very rare risks of developing the unusual clots with AstraZeneca.

Hoie also said if the vaccine is taken out of the coronavirus vaccination program in non-European Union-member Norway, “the doses we have been given can be donated to other countries in collaboration with the EU.”

Hoeie said Sweden will borrow 200,000 doses and Iceland 16,000 doses. The Norwegian doses expire in June and July.

The Danes, who were the first to pull suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, have not yet decided what will happen with their doses.

Although the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has called for removing the AstraZeneca vaccine from Norway’s vaccination program, the government in Norway this month decided to wait, saying it "believes that we do not have a good enough basis for drawing a final conclusion.”

Hoeie reiterated that experts in Norway would gauge the use of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before May 10. Both vaccines are made with the same technology.

Norway started its vaccinations on Dec. 27 and 1.1 million people — out of a population of 5.3 million -- have so far been vaccinated. Norway uses the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin Verdict Brings the Police Relief and Some Resentment

    MINNEAPOLIS — It was shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, and all chatter ceased in the roll-call room for the Fourth Police Precinct in North Minneapolis. Everyone’s attention was glued to the television on the wall. Then came the verdict: Derek Chauvin was guilty on all counts, including murder, for killing George Floyd last May. The station house stayed silent, the officers processing what the verdict meant after a year of tension and conflict, said Inspector Charles Adams, the precinct’s commanding officer. “It was just like, wow,” Adams said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For him, it was a relief — he felt that Chauvin had been wrong and that his actions, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, cast a negative light on policing. But the verdict did little to end months of upheaval and anxiety in his profession. “So much is being thrown at us as law enforcement officials,” Adams said. “We’re unsure how we’re going to police in the future.” Police chiefs and unions across the country condemned Chauvin’s actions and applauded the jury's verdict, but not always with the same zeal or for the same reasons. Some said they hoped it would restore faith in the criminal justice system. Others said it would help keep the peace. And still others indicated that it would clear the way for “honest discussion” about policing. The feelings of rank-and-file officers were more complicated: a mix of relief, resentment at being vilified alongside Chauvin and unsettling thoughts of themselves in his shoes. “They’re thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to think long and hard before I get out of my car and get into something I don’t have to get into,’ ” said Jim Pasco, the executive director of the national Fraternal Order of Police. In the Minneapolis station house, Adams heard of remarks from a few rank-and-file officers who believed the defense’s argument that drugs killed Floyd and that Chauvin had followed his training. “Some just think he got a raw deal,” Adams said. “But there’s a lot of them who think he was guilty, too.” The full extent of the fallout for Chauvin will be known June 16, when he is scheduled to be sentenced. He is being held alone in a cell in a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, a Twin Cities suburb. He is allowed out for exercise for only an hour each day. Even then, he is kept away from other inmates. Prison officials said Chauvin was being kept in solitary for his own safety. Outside the Twin Cities, in rural communities where “Back the Blue” banners hang in storefronts, Chauvin’s trial at times seemed a world away. There, largely white police departments patrol largely white communities, and residents are often friends or relatives of law enforcement officers. In Gilbert, Minnesota, a community of about 2,000 three hours north of Minneapolis, Ty Techar, the police chief, said he watched only about an hour of the trial and 30 seconds of the body-camera footage. While he said that what Chauvin did would be unacceptable in his department, he stopped short of saying he agreed with the verdict. “For me to sit here and make a judgment on whether he got a fair trial, I don’t know all the evidence,” he said. “I haven’t looked at it closely enough.” He added: “Is it second-degree murder or manslaughter? I don’t know much about the case.” Police unions historically have been the staunchest defenders of officers, even those accused of wrongdoing. They did not defend Chauvin, but some used the verdict as an occasion to criticize public figures who have scrutinized the police. The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement that it wanted “to reach out to the community and still express our deep remorse for their pain” and that “there are no winners in this case.” “We need the political pandering to stop and the race-baiting of elected officials to stop,” the statement said. “In addition, we need to stop the divisive comments and we all need to do better to create a Minneapolis we all love.” Police and union officials have argued that the consistent pressure some community members and elected leaders place on law enforcement can be a detriment. In Minneapolis, there are several efforts to significantly downsize the Police Department and create a new public safety division. The governor of Minnesota has come out in support of a bill to limit police traffic stops for minor infractions. The Justice Department on Wednesday announced a broad civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. Adams said that several officers were now hesitant to perform even some of the most basic duties like traffic stops, worrying that such situations might escalate and get them in trouble. In New York, a union leader seemed to play on such anxieties. “It is hard to imagine a tougher time to be a member of the law enforcement profession,” Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, wrote in a letter after the verdict was announced. He warned members that their every action was being recorded and that “scores of attorneys” were eager to sue them. “Our elected officials are complicit in perpetuating the myth that we are the enemy,” he added. Attitudes like that, activists said, speak to the resistance of law enforcement to be held accountable and allow police abuses to continue. Some police officials said the backlash to Chauvin’s actions actually provided an opportunity to improve. “I think it takes us a step closer toward reform,” said Michael S. Harrison, Baltimore’s police commissioner. “It doesn’t make it harder to do our jobs. It makes it where we have to train better, and use best practices and we have to do our job the right way.” The guilty verdict was a significant reminder for officers to stay within their training, said Rick Smith, the police chief in Kansas City, Missouri. “I think officers understand that going outside the norms leads to potential issues,” he said. “And this one highlighted that in the hundredth degree across the nation.” Adams said he believed that the judicial process ultimately helped the profession regain some of its credibility. Nine current and retired members of the Minneapolis Police Department testified against Chauvin at trial, including the police chief. That testimony, Adams said, showed the public that Chauvin was not representative of the Minneapolis police. The prosecution’s assertion during closing arguments that its case was against Chauvin, not the police, also helped, he said. After Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin acted outside of department policy, Adams said he texted him to say he was proud to belong to his staff. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Senate confirms Vanita Gupta for Justice Dept. No. 3 despite broad GOP opposition

    GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski sided with all Democrats to bring the nomination to a vote, meaning Vice President Kamala Harris was not needed to break a tie.

  • On Hong Kong, Stay Strong

    April 16 was a dark day for Hong Kong — a city that has seen many dark days in recent years, and whose days are getting darker. A court handed down sentences for nine advocates of democracy. What were they sentenced for? Well, advocating democracy. The U.S. secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, issued a statement condemning the sentencing. He said that “Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are targeting Hong Kongers for doing nothing more than exercising protected rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech.” Obviously, the Chinese government fears democracy. Eight of the nine people just sentenced have, at one time or another, been democratically elected to Hong Kong’s legislature. And the ninth — Jimmy Lai, about whom more in a moment — is an ardent and brave supporter of democracy. Martin Lee, one of the nine, has long been known as “the father of democracy” in Hong Kong. Other democrats, worldwide, have been in awe of him since the 1980s. Lee founded the first democratic party in the city, the United Democrats of Hong Kong. Now 82, he was arrested last year for taking part in a protest. He made a poignant statement: “Over the months and years, I’ve felt bad to see so many outstanding youngsters being arrested and prosecuted, but I was not charged. Now I’ve finally become a defendant. I feel proud that I have a chance to walk this path of democracy together with them.” On Friday, the court sentenced Lee to eleven months, suspended. Other senior statesmen had their sentences suspended too. But Lee Cheuk-yan, 64, is one of the defendants who did not receive such a sentence. He is to spend a year and a half in prison. One of the things he is known for is organizing an annual vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre — an event that the authorities wish to airbrush out. As we have seen, “mainland justice is being imported into Hong Kong.” That’s the way Ellen Bork put it in a podcast with National Review’s Jay Nordlinger on Friday. With other American advocates of democracy, she has formed the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong. Jimmy Lai is 72. He is the entrepreneur who started out dirt-poor and rose to the heights of business. On his journey, he discovered Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman, becoming a staunch classical liberal. (Indeed, he has a bust of Hayek in the lobby of his media-group headquarters.) Lai is probably the most famous resident of Hong Kong. If you can hound and imprison him, you can hound and imprison anybody. The court sentenced Lai to 14 months in prison — yet he faces more charges under the new and sinister “national security” law. He could be sentenced to life in prison. Another member of that Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong is Perry Link, the China scholar who has long lent a helping hand to democrats (and has been banned from China for his troubles). He, too, participated in the aforementioned podcast, with Ellen Bork. He pointed out that Jimmy Lai had been leading a very comfortable life and could easily have left Hong Kong and put his feet up elsewhere. But he decided to stay and take a stand, and has now been deprived of his freedom. A report in the Washington Post included an apt phrase: The Chinese government is turning Hong Kong into a city “that resembles any other in China.” The government had promised “one country, two systems,” for 50 years — i.e., until 2047. But the government would not tolerate a distinct and democratic Hong Kong for even 25. Beijing is increasingly intolerant of Taiwan, too. Both of those places — Hong Kong and Taiwan — have been democratic outposts of China, setting a “bad” example for the billion Chinese on the mainland. Xi Jinping, the current Chinese No. 1, has a clear goal — a legacy project, if you will: to “unify” China, which is to say, to bring Hong Kong and Taiwan — and Uyghurs and others — to heel. What can the United States and other democratic governments do? People speak of “standing with.” Secretary Blinken, in his statement, said, “We will continue to stand with Hong Kongers as they respond to Beijing’s assault on [promised] freedoms and autonomy, and we will not stop calling for the release of those detained or imprisoned for exercising their fundamental freedoms.” “Calling for” is important. Moral support is a great and necessary part of “standing with.” The United States did this, to varying degrees, throughout the Cold War. But what else? A range of things. The United States and the rest of the Free World must confront China over its conduct in general — Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, Taiwan, etc. Going to the Beijing Olympics in 2022 should be out of the question. Business as usual — commercial relations, diplomatic niceties — should be reconsidered. We should continue to impose sanctions on individual human-rights abusers: asset freezes, visa denials. People in China should know that we are on their side, not the side of their rulers or persecutors. U.S. officials often vexed the Kremlin with human-rights complaints — with human-rights “spotlighting.” The same can be done now. “Hong Kong is not just Hong Kong on the world stage,” said Perry Link on Friday. “This is a frontier of a larger confrontation” — between democracy and dictatorship, freedom and unfreedom. “This thriving, energetic, free city is being taken over by an autocratic government and squelched. That’s a big fact wherever in the world it happens.” There were moving scenes in that courtroom, as Hong Kong democracy leaders were sentenced to prison. “Stay strong!” members of the audience cried out, as the prisoners were being led away. That is what the rest of us should do too, in the various ways we can: stay strong.

  • Thailand gov't negotiating to buy Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, under intense criticism for failing to secure adequate supplies of coronavirus vaccines, said Tuesday his government is negotiating to buy 5 million to 10 million doses from U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Thailand is experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus, with the number of daily new cases surpassing 1,000 this month for the first time. Health officials on Tuesday announced 1,443 new cases and four new fatalities, bring the totals to 45,185 cases and 108 deaths.

  • Tiger Global backs Indian crypto startup Coinswitch Kuber at over $500M valuation

    Coinswitch Kuber, a startup that allows young users in India to invest in cryptocurrencies, said on Thursday it has raised $25 million in a new financing round as it looks to expand its reach in India, the world's second largest internet market and also the place where the future of private cryptocurrencies remains uncertain for now. Tiger Global financed the entire Series B funding round of Coinswitch Kuber and valued the three-year-old Indian startup at over $500 million. The announcement of Series B comes just three months after Coinswitch closed its $15 million Series A round from Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Kunal Shah.

  • Europe lines up more shots, hoping to beat back virus surge

    Slow out of the gate, the European Union has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot product this week adding to the momentum amid doggedly high infection rates on the continent. The EU's vaccine drive still lags far behind that of Britain or the United States. “In the first quarter of 2021 only 10% of Germans were able to receive a first vaccination due to the shortage of vaccine,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said this week.

  • Minnesota turns a corner in the fight against COVID

    Minnesota is seeing some encouraging signs on the COVID-19 front. What's happening: Case numbers and the positivity rate are both declining following variant-driven increases that troubled public health officials, as MPR News notes.Nearly 53% of Minnesotans 16+ have already received at least one shot, with 37% now fully vaccinated. The big picture: Both data points are good news in our race to vaccinate a critical mass of Minnesotans before more contagious variants spread further. We're nearing a point where vaccination rates should drive down cases even more. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"By the time we get up to 60 to 65%, my anticipation is that the Minnesota numbers will really start to decline," University of Minnesota epidemiologist Ryan Demmer told the Star Tribune this week. Yes, but: Hospitalizations, which typically lag cases, remain at an elevated level. As of Monday, intensive care cases were up 21% from seven days earlier, according to The Star Tribune. And the pace of vaccinations has slowed, due in part to the pause in using one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots. Shipments are expected to remain lower than usual through next week. What to watch: Even with the drop in supply, we're starting to see more reports of excess vaccine appointments. The Mayo Clinic announced it's opening its Southern Minnesota slots to non-patients as a result. And a new state-run site near the fairgrounds still has thousands of openings.Early indicators of supply outstripping demand worry public health officials already concerned that the next phase of vaccine outreach — persuading those who aren't highly motivated and not as high risk for serious complications — will be difficult.The bottom line: Things are looking up, But more progress on vaccinations and case management will be needed to truly turn the corner to a return to more normal life this summer. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexican president gets COVID vaccine after waffling on shot

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador finally got a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, after waffling on receiving the shot. Mexico is in a race to get its population vaccinated as case numbers have begun to rise again and the country's estimated total death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 336,000. On Tuesday, Mexico expanded efforts to vaccinate teachers to five more states.

  • Elderly Korean couple attacked in park in California by same man who harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai, police say

    Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground in Orange, California.

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade

    Coffee drinkers, pet owners and home bakers helped to drive the biggest rise in quarterly sales at Nestle for 10 years, as the world's biggest food group outshone Danone and set a high bar for Unilever. The Swiss group has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well so far, as consumers have bought more packaged foods and tried to brighten up lockdowns with Starbucks at-home coffee or making treats with Carnation evaporated milk.

  • Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he's a 'skeleton walking, swaying, in its cell'

    Navalny's allies have warned he's on the verge of death and leaders across the world have condemned the Russian government over his imprisonment.

  • Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

    Russia's space agency Roscosmos has reportedly started work on its own orbiting space station as it considers leaving the ISS by 2025.

  • Biden plans to nominate Stacey Dixon as No. 2 intelligence official

    President Joe Biden nominated Stacey Dixon on Wednesday to become the principal deputy director of National Intelligence, the nation's second highest intelligence post, per a White House press release.Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Dixon would be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to the New York Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDixon is an intelligence technology expert and her nomination to the position reflects the Biden administration's desire to emphasize "technological innovation in intelligence gathering," per the Times.What they're saying: “Dr. Stacey Dixon is a talented and innovative intelligence professional who has served in a variety of roles during her distinguished career in the Intelligence Community," Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence, said in a statement responding to Dixon's nomination. "Dr. Dixon possesses a deep knowledge of the intelligence tradecraft and understands the critical work intelligence professionals perform every day.""I cannot think of a more exceptional leader to join the ODNI team and help set the strategic direction for the Intelligence Community," Haines concluded.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Exclusive: India to get Russia's Sputnik V vaccine only by end-May

    India will start receiving Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by end-May, its local distributor Dr. Reddy's Laboratories told Reuters on Thursday, a later than expected schedule that could slow the country's immunisation drive. India's ambassador to Moscow said last week deliveries of Sputnik V to the country were expected to begin this month, the TASS news agency reported. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

  • 9 of the best beauty products for under $25 at Target

    Nobody is going to deny a trip to Target.

  • Covid-19 in India: Why second coronavirus wave is devastating

    A deadly second wave has overrun hospitals and even crematoriums in India.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Philippines says boosting maritime presence to protect territory, resources

    The Philippines is beefing up its presence in the South China Sea and deploying more ships and an aircraft to protect its maritime territory and resources, a government task force said on Wednesday. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks in defiance of what it says is threatening behaviour by Chinese vessels in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), despite four years of rapprochement with historic rival China. "We are exhausting all means possible to protect our territory and EEZ," the Philippines' South China Sea task force said in a statement.

  • Scandal, Tragedy, Destiny: Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to the Throne

    Heavy was the heart that assumed the crown 69 years ago, though Queen Elizabeth II, turning 95 on April 21, has been a model monarch ever since.