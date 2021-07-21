Norway, Lithuania swap J&J, Pfizer vaccines to speed up inoculation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nora Buli
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nora Buli

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway on Wednesday signed a deal to swap 100,000 doses of its unused shots made by Johnson & Johnson with Lithuania in return for an equal number of doses from Pfizer in a move to speed up inoculations.

Norway, which is not using the J&J shot, known as Janssen, in its national vaccination programme due to concerns about rare blood clotting issues, will lend 100,000 doses to Lithuania, the government said.

In return, Lithuania will loan 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Norway, with the delivery scheduled for Thursday.

"I am happy about this deal, which will contribute to both Norway and Lithuania being able to speed up vaccinations," prime minister Erna Solberg said in a statement.

Demand in Lithuania is high for the single-dose Janssen vaccine, Solberg added.

This marks Norway's second vaccine loan deal after the country struck an agreement in April with Sweden and Iceland to lend them 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which it has dropped from its inoculation programme due to clotting concerns.

A number of countries have restricted or suspended use of the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.

The EU drug regulator has said the benefits of using the vaccines outweigh the risks.

As of Wednesday, 3.2 million, or 75.4%, of Norwegians older than 18 years had received a first vaccine dose, with 39.4% having received two doses, official data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jane Merriman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two-thirds of Indians have coronavirus antibodies, survey shows

    The fourth national blood serum survey which tests for antibodies, known as a sero survey, included 8,691 children aged 6-17 years for the first time. About 400 million of India's 1.4 billion people did not have antibodies, the survey showed. India's daily cases have fallen to four-month lows after a second-wave that crippled the healthcare system.

  • Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 variant in France, PM says

    PARIS (Reuters) -The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is now the majority variant of the virus circulating in France, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. Castex told TF1 television that the major steps taken to tackle fourth wave of infections in the country have been settled upon by a cabinet meeting of the government. "We are in the fourth wave", Castex said.

  • Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

    Hungary's government wants to hold a national referendum in an effort to showcase public support for a new law that the European Union says discriminates against LGBT people. In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, Prime Minster Viktor Orban said the referendum was necessary to counter strong opposition to the measures by the EU, which he said had “abused its power" by launching legal action against Hungary over the law. “Brussels has clearly attacked Hungary in recent weeks due to its child protection law,” Orban said.

  • 'Ray of hope' for India as national survey finds two-thirds of its population has antibodies for COVID-19

    A recent survey shows 67.6% of India's population has developed antibodies against COVID-19, an indication of some immunity against the coronavirus.

  • New study suggests J recipients should get booster shot to protect against Delta variant

    New study suggests J&J recipients should get booster shot to protect against Delta variant

  • Poll: As Delta spreads, 62% of vaccinated Americans say they want a COVID booster shot

    More than 6 in 10 vaccinated Americans now say they would get an additional COVID-19 booster shot if it were available to them, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Cole Beasley now approves of COVID vaccines… if he can profit from them

    Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL's most prominent anti-vaxxer, now says he'll promote vaccinations if he can profit from them.

  • The FDA may not fully approve a COVID-19 vaccine until January. Here’s why

    It looks as though the first full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine will happen by January at the latest, according to the typical timeline for new therapies that are considered a priority by U.S. regulators.

  • 3 Areas Where Pfizer Is Crushing Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been marching in lockstep for nearly a year. Pfizer won Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine only about a week ahead of Moderna. It's fair to say both of these companies today are leading the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has announced new data from GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, investigational gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress. Top-line one-year results from this study were previously communicated in January 2021. New data presented include more details on annualized bleeding rate (ABR) in all study participants and annualized Factor V

  • Are Booster Doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines on the Way?

    Israel has begun giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to some adults. The decision was made after COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country due to the spread of the delta variant. While Israel bought large quantities of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the U.S. has purchased hundreds of millions of doses of several COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Moderna stock 'has taken on a life of its own,' joins S&P

    Moderna (MRNA) began trading on the S&P 500 on Wednesday, with the stock down around 2% in early trading. The stock has soared amid the pandemic after its vaccine became instrumental in the fight against coronavirus.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double Soon

    Wall Street analysts following these drugmakers think they can produce big gains in a short time frame.

  • COVID SCIENCE-No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.

  • No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.

  • Don’t Try to MacGyver a COVID-19 Booster Shot

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFor the first time since January, coronavirus cases are rising in all 50 states.While the overwhelming majority of deaths, cases, and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people, the highly contagious Delta variant is taking the country by storm. Meanwhile, anecdotal reports of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated—even if they are almost never causing serious illness—are raising alarm bells as Americans desperately attempt to resume somethin

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses May Soon Be a Reality. Here’s What Experts Know So Far.

    Both Pfizer and Moderna expect that immunized people will need a booster within a year.

  • Why Is Cassava Sciences Stock Soaring in 2021?

    Cassava is working on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Pharmaceutical companies have been trying to find a cure for Alzheimer's for a long time, to no avail. Cassava's stock has skyrocketed because the company has a new approach to Alzheimer's treatment.

  • Biden said COVID vaccine misinformation on social media is ‘killing people.' These are the biggest myths spreading online.

    Amid concerns about vaccine misinformation, here are biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and why they’re false.

  • Global quest underway to speed COVID-19 vaccine trials

    Scientists are working on a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine efficacy that would allow drugmakers to conduct smaller, speedier human trials to get them to market and address a huge global vaccine shortage. Researchers are trying to determine just what level of COVID-19 antibodies a vaccine must produce to provide protection against the illness. Regulators already use such benchmarks - known as correlates of protection - to evaluate flu vaccines without requiring large, lengthy clinical trials.