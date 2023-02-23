Norway man arrested on stalking, burglary charges in Oxford

Feb. 23—OXFORD — A Norway man remained in jail Wednesday, five days after he was arrested on four charges, including stalking, during an incident on Feb. 12.

Anthony Aldrich, 51, was arrested Friday by the Oxford Police Department without incident on charges of stalking, burglary, theft and possession of a schedule W drug, Detective Brandon Correia wrote in a statement.

Correia said Oxford police received a stalking and burglary complaint Feb. 16 that Aldrich had followed a young female to a Super Bowl party in Oxford. He followed her onto the porch and illegally entered the residence behind her. The homeowner confronted Aldrich, who left the scene in red 2005 Honda CR-V with the license plate of 6589ZL.

The next day, the same female passed Aldrich near her sports practice in Norway.

Aldrich was located Friday driving the Honda CR-V on Main Street in Oxford and was taken into custody. He went to court Tuesday and had bail set at $1,000 cash. He remained in the Oxford County Jail in Paris on Wednesday, a corrections officer said.