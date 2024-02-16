Norway may sign security guarantees agreement with Ukraine in few weeks

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that he expects the signing of a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on what is known as security guarantees within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration in a few weeks.

Source: Jonas Gahr Støre in a comment to the NTB news agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February

Details: Støre stated that Ukraine will conclude the most comprehensive agreements on security commitments with the G7 countries "for obvious reasons".

"But the Scandinavian nations will also sign agreements individually over a period of time. The goal is to conclude an agreement confirming Norway's support for Ukraine's independence and its right to self-defence," he added.

The Norwegian prime minister estimated it would take several more weeks to sign the agreement between Norway and Ukraine.

The leaders of Ukraine and Norway agreed in October 2023 to launch talks on security guarantees.

To date, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany and will soon sign one with France.

