Norway to provide more than US$90 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Norway will allocate 1 billion NOK [US$92 million] for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Norwegian government’s press service

Details: "The civilian population of Ukraine has suffered greatly as a result of Russia's brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to combat the daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are heroic. They need our help to survive another winter of war," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

The funds will be used to provide assistance to the most vulnerable social groups, including children, refugees and internally displaced persons in access to shelter, food, water, education, healthcare and psychosocial support, as well as protection from sexual and gender-based violence.

The funding is provided under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine.

The assistance will be distributed through existing programmes for Ukraine established by the UN and the Red Cross.

Background: In early September, the first thousand devices collected in the EU as humanitarian aid under the Laptops for Ukraine initiative arrived in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Bulgarian government decided to allocate 293,376 BGN [150,000 euros] for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

