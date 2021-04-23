Norway offers mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to those who first got AstraZeneca's

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will offer those who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to take an injection from an mRNA vaccine as their second dose, the health ministry said on Friday.

Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

It is now awaiting a report from a government-appointed commission due on May 10 on whether to resume its rollout, but this decision will come too late for those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"A clarification about second doses is needed before the ... commission delivers its report," Health Minister Bent Hoeie said in a statement.

"Therefore those who have received a shot from the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered second doses from (the vaccines developed by) Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna."

Some 135,000 people, mainly health workers, received the AstraZeneca vaccine before its rollout was suspended.

Norway becomes the latest country to mix vaccines, together with Denmark, Finland, France and Germany.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recommended Stories

  • People who aren’t comfortable taking financial risks are more likely to hold off on getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Politics, race and religion are only one side of the coin when it comes to predicting who is more likely to hold off on getting coronavirus vaccines. The other side of the coin is an individual’s financial-risk preference, according to a report published this month in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by two University of Chicago researchers and one Vanderbilt University researcher. Understanding why individuals are hesitant to get vaccinated is crucial, especially now that everyone above 16 years old is eligible to receive a dose.

  • Health Canada to start real-time review of Medicago COVID-19 vaccine

    Medicago is conducting a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. The company said it would submit safety and efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada's health ministry under a rolling submission as and when it becomes available. Health Canada will not make a decision on whether to authorize any vaccine under rolling review until it has received the necessary evidence to support the candidate's safety, efficacy and quality, the company said.

  • What if COVID-19 had been COVID-99?

    The pandemic could have been way worse, observes Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle in a new article: It could have struck 20 years earlier — COVID-1999 instead of 2019. The world was already connected by "economic superhighways" two decades ago, McArdle notes, so the virus could've spread with similar ease. But vaccine research was nowhere near its present state. Crucial information on mRNA vaccines (like the Moderna and Pfizer shots) "was still five years from being published, and work on adenovirus vaccines, such as those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, was also in early innings." What about mitigation measures? In 2000, McArdle writes, "we didn't have the technologies that allowed so many people to socially distance while they waited for a vaccine," nor the technology "that made isolation semi-tolerable," but "a lot of economic activity probably would have stopped regardless." I'm not so sure about that last bit. How much really could have stopped? Certainly not primary education. Parents might tolerate online school or a shutdown lasting several weeks, but I can't imagine fully suspending children's education until vaccine distribution would've been politically acceptable. Maybe we'd have tried TV or radio classes in places with the infrastructure for it, but if Zoom school — in which kids get some personal interaction with teachers — is unbearable, television school would be worse. Likewise, very few workplaces could've gone remote. About 40 percent of American households had internet, but only 1 percent had broadband. Dial-up worked okay for email, but large files? What about offices that still used paper? And long distance calls weren't cheap. History suggests there would be some shutdowns and certainly quarantine of the symptomatic, but probably not broad, months-long lockdown. Most of our ordinary routines, of necessity, would have continued. That said, the information environment of 2000 would've made our experience of the pandemic very different. Conspiracy theorizing might have been less mainstream. There may have been extremely sincere PSAs and collectible masks for kids in cereal boxes. We wouldn't be constantly trading fears and rumors online. More people would have died, but we'd know much less about it. More stories from theweek.comCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

  • Moderna CEO says world faces 2022 COVID vaccine production surplus

    Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus next year in capacity, Moderna's CEO said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers might dent their ability to meet production targets. Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year, he said.

  • 11 Best Electric Cars and SUVs | Our top choices in three price segments

    There are so many electric cars, SUVs and even trucks on the horizon, that it's only a matter of time before we get a chance to drive something great enough to be included on this list of best electric cars (and to supplant one of the current choices). The EUV has considerably more backseat space, a vaguely more SUV-ish shape, subtle styling differences and eight fewer miles of range.

  • How do you air fry a whole chicken? Just plop it in there

    Here at The Takeout, we appreciate our air fryers very much. While we have used these appliances to make vegetable-heavy dishes, desserts, and even gnocchi, we haven’t focused nearly as much on how well it can cook meat. My fiancée got me an air fryer for my birthday (as some of you may recall, my previous air fryer died because of a giant sweet potato), and I made sure to ask for a bigger model this time. In fact, I asked for one that was big enough to fit an entire chicken in it.

  • Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe U.S. is pumping out coronavirus vaccines by the millions, but the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.The big picture: This spring has seen a surge in vaccinations but almost no change in the coronavirus’ spread, leaving the U.S. with an outbreak that’s still too big.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we’re averaging 64,814 new cases per day.And yet, over the same eight-week period, the U.S. has administered more than 65 million vaccine doses — roughly doubling the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot.Between the lines: You would think that doubling the number of vaccinated Americans would produce at least some decline in coronavirus’ spread. But that hasn’t happened.More contagious variants of COVID-19 — particularly the variant first discovered in the U.K. — have become the dominant strains within the U.S. over the spring. That would normally cause a big jump in new cases, while vaccinations would normally cause a big drop in new cases. The two may simply be canceling each other out, leaving the U.S.’ outbreak frozen at around 65,000 new cases per day.Deaths have fallen significantly, to an average of about 700 per day, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 per day.But 65,000 cases per day is still too many cases. It leaves the unvaccinated — a group that still includes a lot of vulnerable people — at risk of serious illness. And it leaves the door open to more new variants, which could cause COVID-19 to stay with us for years, in varying degrees of severity.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • COVID-19 killing people too fast for them to get help in time, Ontario coroner reveals

    Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the provincial outbreak response and Chief Coroner for Ontario, revealed at a press conference on Thursday that approximately two people per day in the past two weeks have been dying from COVID-19 in the community, because their infection progressed too quickly to seek health care. "We have been seeing a number of people dying in the community outside of the hospital, which is new, unfortunate and sad," Dr. Huyer said. "Many of these people are found deceased."

  • Aaron Sorkin reveals what scared him the most about his Oscar-nominated screenplay for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

    Sorkin shares how scenes in the film took him out of his comfort zone and was "brand new territory" for the director and screenwriter.

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Ted Cruz ridiculed over claim GOP has never tried to pack the Supreme Court

    ‘You didn’t see us try to pack the court,’ Texas senator says

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in