Norway’s Oil Addiction at Stake in Election About Climate Change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lars Erik Taraldsen, Ott Ummelas and Stephen Treloar
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth.

The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust climate change to the very heart of the campaign. But it’s also apparent that the two biggest parties in the country are still advocates for a $40-billion industry hooked on fossil fuels.

So even if the opposition Labor Party ousts a Conservative-led government, as polls indicate they will, the reality is that change to oil and gas policy can only happen if smaller parties gain enough backing to become kingmakers.

The Socialist Left, which already has experience governing with Labor, enjoy more support than the Greens. Both would call for a halt to new exploration licenses and make it a condition for joining any ruling coalition.

Norway is a key political test ahead of major climate talks set to start Oct. 31 in Glasgow because it will test voters’ appetite for real change. Norwegians love their Teslas but they can afford them because the small Scandinavian country got rich on oil and build a $1.4-trillion sovereign wealth fund. The economy hasn’t diversified enough to meet the sacrifices needed on climate.

We ranked the likeliest coalition scenarios, and spoke to experts to spell out what it could mean for green policy.

Labor-Center-Socialist Left: End of oil exploration on the table

Labor, headed by millionaire Jonas Gahr Store, is tipped to kick Premier Erna Solberg, known as a political friend of Angela Merkel, out of office after two terms in power. But Labor only enjoys a 3% point lead over Solberg’s party, according to Pollofpolls.no, an aggregator of surveys by various pollsters.

So alliances will make the difference. Store, 61, campaigned to reverse tax cuts to finance more welfare for “ordinary” people and a “fair” climate policy. He admits the oil era will soon be over, but he’s against ending oil exploration. He’ll be forced to compromise if the Socialist Left, on track to post their strongest results in at least two decades, are his only path to power.

The Center backs the oil industry while the Socialist Left have said radical changes are “realistic.”

Will Hares, a senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence: “While the oil sector will remain core to Norway for many years and we don’t expect limitations on development or exploration, new restrictions would still represent an acknowledgment that indefinite oil growth is incompatible with climate goals.”

Labor-led Coalition+: Norway to become carbon neutral by 2035

If the parliamentary math force Labor into an even broader coalition, they will have to court the communist Red Party and the Greens -- both of whom are against new exploration and are polling around the 5% mark. Suddenly, Norway reaching carbon neutrality by 2035 becomes viable.

There is a cautionary note though. The last elections showed support for the Green cause fizzled over dismay that the end of oil would hurt people’s standards of living. Also, with Store ruling out cooperation with the Greens and baulking at the idea of a support agreement with the Red Party, this is looking like a very unstable coalition.

Solberg Surprise: A Win for Big Oil

Don’t rule out a Conservative win. In 2017 elections, Solberg came from behind to clinch it. She’s helped by record spending from the sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, and has weathered the pandemic better than many. The economy has rebounded swiftly with Nordea Bank raising its 2021 growth forecast for mainland Norway to 3.9%, the fastest pace since 2007.

Some environmentalists have welcomed Solberg’s proposal last month to change how Norway taxes the companies that extract petroleum from fields off its coast, a move that could tighten demands on oil companies and reduce risk of losses for taxpayers.

Anniken Hauglie, head of Norway’s oil lobby and a former Conservative minister: “It goes without saying that there are a number of forces now on the rise that will have major negative consequences for Norway, not just for the industry. This will weaken our ability to meet our climate commitments, but also to contribute to the much-needed transition. Some believe it is possible to separate the oil and gas industry from the green shift. I think that is infinitely naive.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nevada routs Idaho State 49-10 behind huge day from Wolf Pack quarterback Strong

    Nevada’s signal caller threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns against the Bengals in Reno.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video

    EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

  • Several of Donald Trump's vivid memories of 9/11 lack evidence and don't hold up to scrutiny

    A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • A secretive Pentagon program that started on Trump's last day in office just ended. The mystery has not.

    WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • GOP Senate Candidate Flips Out At Vaccine Mandates In 'Deeply Offensive' Video

    Ohio Republican Josh Mandel's cornfield rant about tyranny and the Gestapo was condemned as "beyond the pale" by Jewish advocacy groups.

  • The abandoned palace of Afghanistan's former vice president is now home to 150 Taliban fighters, NYT documentary shows

    Taliban fighters have moved into the palace of a US-allied Afghan warlord General Dostum, which has a swimming pool, gym, and game room.

  • Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with

  • Even the ‘Loose Change’ 9/11 Truthers Think MAGA Conspiracies Are Nuts

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyKorey Rowe was climbing into the car to report for Army basic training when his best friend stopped him. “He was kind of like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Rowe recalled. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry, man. There's not going to be a war.’”It was late August 2001. By the end of the year, Rowe was in Afghanistan. Later, he was deployed to Iraq.“As I traveled from the southern border through Iraq, watching innocent people die who had nothing to do with

  • US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh came as America's Gulf Arab allies nervously watched the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including their last-minute evacuations from Kabul's besieged international airport.

  • Every officer in Missouri city police department resigns

    A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

    Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws. The investment moves state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced this week were mandated by a 2019 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing more than $100,000 in business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories. Arizona appears to be the first of 35 states with anti-boycott laws or regulation to have fully divested itself from Unilever following Ben & Jerry's actions.

  • House Ways and Means Committee Approves Medicare Expansion

    The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Friday to advance a measure expanding Medicare coverage to include vision, hearing and dental care. Under the plan, vision benefits would begin in 2022 and hearing would be added in 2023 while dental coverage would start in 2028. The 24-19 vote to send the measure to the House Budget Committee fell almost entirely along party lines, with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) joining Republicans in voting against it. Murphy, a leader of the fiscally conservative

  • Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

    The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues. While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control. When Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would sue over the Texas law, he said it could become a model “for action in other areas, by other states, and with respect to other constitutional rights and protections.”

  • Republicans once called government the problem – now they want to run your life

    Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob