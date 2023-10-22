Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine in energy sector

Ukraine and Norway agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of the Nansen support programme, which provides assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 75 billion kroner (US$6.7 billion).

Source: Ministry of Energy press service

Details: The meeting was attended by Yaroslav Demchenkov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Bård Vegar Solhjell, the head of the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), Marianne Kwan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, and Helene Sand Andresen, Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine.

It is noted that Norad is a body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Climate and Environment of Norway, which considers options for activities aimed at supporting sustainable post-war recovery and providing operational support for Ukraine during the war.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian and Norwegian parties discussed how the planned assistance can contribute to the strengthening of the energy sector, as well as the possibilities of involving the private sector in the green transformation and decentralisation of the energy infrastructure.

For reference:

Norway will allocate 1 billion kroner (US$92 million) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

