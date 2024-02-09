Norway plans to send Ukraine more NASAMS air defence systems

The Norwegian government has proposed to the parliament that more launchers and fire control centres for NASAMS air defence systems should be ordered from the manufacturer to be sent to Ukraine.

Source: Norwegian government’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Government proposes to the Norwegian Parliament to order a further ten launch units and four fire control centres of the air defence system NASAMS from Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA). This is done in addition to repurchasing the equipment that has already been donated to Ukraine."

Details: The investment will amount to NOK 3.45 billion, or over €300 million.

"The Norwegian NASAMs system saves Ukrainian lives and prevents the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defence is absolutely decisive for Ukraine," Norway’s Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram noted.

At the same time, the minister expressed concern that Norway should acquire air defence equipment for its own defence as soon as possible.

The amount of equipment that may be delivered to Ukraine from the new order was not specified.

Background:

It was reported in November that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received two NASAMS launchers purchased by Lithuania.

In the summer of 2023, Norway announced it would provide Ukraine with a NASAMS support package consisting of additional fire control centres, launchers and spare parts.

