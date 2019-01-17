Norway PM Solberg to form majority government

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during India-Norway Business Conference in New Delhi, India, January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's minority center-right government has struck a deal with the small Christian Democratic Party to form a four-party majority coalition, it said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports.

The agreement fulfils a long-standing goal of Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in power since 2013, who hopes ruling in a majority will provide stability and help ease her path to re-election in 2021.

"We had tough negotiations," Solberg said, celebrating the pact alongside leaders of her existing partners the Progress Party and the Liberal Party as well as the Christian Democrats.

She said the government would focus on a "sustainable welfare society", help combat climate change, reduce taxes for small and medium businesses, strengthen family and children's rights, and ensure stronger security for all.

The three parties also agreed to slight changes in abortion laws at the demand of the Christian Democrats.

Recent opinion polls have shown a majority of voters backing the Labour-led center-left opposition.

(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Alister Doyle, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Cawthorne)