Norway PM's office to host airlines meeting, labour union says

OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian prime minister's office will host a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation of the country's airlines industry, labour union Parat said on Wednesday.

The office of Prime Minister Erna Solberg declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Struggling Norwegian Air on Tuesday called on Norway's government to provide financial backing similar to what rival SAS has received from the Danish and Swedish governments. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)