Norway police say body washed on shore is 18-month-old Kurdish-Iranian boy who died in Channel

Artin Irannezhad in Dunkirk - Reuters

The body of a toddler that washed up on the coast of Norway has been identified as the youngest member of an Iranian family of four who died while trying to cross the English Channel in October.

Artin Irannezhad was just 18 months when he drowned alongside his parents and two older siblings.

The family were among 19 migrants on board the UK-bound boat which capsized in French waters.

Four people died in the tragedy, believed to be the single biggest loss of life in the current migrant crisis, while 10 others were found in serious conditions.

The fatalities included Artin's parents, Rasoul Iran-Nejad and Shiva Mohammed Panahi, both 35, and his siblings Anita, 9, and Armin, 6.

Left to right- six year old Armin, father Rasul Iran Nejad, one year old Artin and nine year old Anita

Their bodies were discovered after the shipwreck, but Artin had previously been listed as missing.

The Kurdish family, from Sardasht city in Iran, had paid £21,600 to people smugglers to secure their passage, according to family and friends.

At the time, refugee charities said the tragedy should be a "wake-up call" for officials on both sides of the Channel.

Artin's body, clothed in a blue overall and life jacket, was discovered on Karmoey Island, on Norway's southwest coast, on New Year's Day.

Artin's body was discovered on New Year's Day - Norwegian Police

Forensic scientists at Oslo University were able to match the toddler's DNA with that of a relative in Norway, Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of investigations at the sheriff's office in Karmoey, said in a statement.

"He is of Iranian origin and disappeared during a shipwreck in the English Channel off the coast of France on Oct. 27," she said.

"Both parents died, as well as Artin's two older siblings who were found dead after the shipwreck. The rest of the family have been notified."

"This story is tragic, but at least it's good to be able to give the relatives an answer," she added.

The Irannezhad family perished when the boat they were travelling in capsized two miles off the coast in seas whipped up by 18 mph winds. They were trapped in the boat's cabin while others on board were pulled from the water.

Rasoul's brother Khalil said it was the family's third attempt to reach the UK after two previous bids by train. "We begged him to not try to cross by boat. He insisted on going," he said in the aftermath of the tragedy.