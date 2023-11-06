Norway police increasing patrols for speeding

Nov. 6—NORWAY — The Police Department is stepping up patrols following numerous complaints of speeding vehicles.

The renewed emphasis was announced to by interim Town Manager Bradley Plante at Thursday's Select Board meeting. He called it "a fair warning," stressing that police will be issuing speeding tickets in an attempt to get drivers to slow down.

"It's an epidemic in the state," Plante said. "It's everywhere. (A state official), in his professional opinion said you can put up all the signs you want, people aren't reading them. They're not paying attention to them. It comes down to enforcement."

In other business, the board accepted a Justice Assistance Grant of $1,307 for the Police Department. Police Chief Jeff Campbell requested the money be placed in protective clothing account.

In another matter, a winter parking ban will go into effect on all town streets and roads beginning on Nov. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ban is effective through April 15.

Plante said he has been advised by A.D. Electric of Sabattus that the crosswalk light on state Route 26 near Dunkin' across from the high school, which has not worked for months, is expected to be fixed by Nov. 13.

The project to install the new generator is expected to start soon and should be completed before "the snow flies," Plante said. The generator will have enough power to run the entire town complex, which includes the Town Office, Fire Department and the Police Department.

The board adjourned the meeting on Ryan Lorrain's motion that included the line "in lasting memory of the victims and those lost in last week's tragic events in Lewiston," in reference to the mass shooting on Oct. 25.

