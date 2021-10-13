Norway police say man with bow and arrow kills several people, others injured

A man killed several people and injured others in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening, according to local police and reports.

The suspect has been arrested, police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

Aas said there was a "confrontation" between officers and the assailant. He said, "several people have been injured and several are dead," but declined to provide further details, Reuters reported.

"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people," Aas said. "Based on that information we have, there is one person behind this."

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later. Police said the perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows before he was arrested.

The man has not been questioned yet, Aas said. An investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg called the attack "gruesome" and said it was too early to speculate on the man's motive.

Kongsberg is about 50 miles southwest of Oslo.

The attack comes over a decade after Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist, set off a bomb in Oslo's government district and then carried out a shooting massacre at the summer camp of the left-wing Labor Party's youth organization on Utoya island. The violence on July 22, 2011, killed 77 people and stunned Norway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.