Norway police urge residents to lock vehicles to stop burglars

Jun. 3—NORWAY — The Police Department is advising residents to lock their vehicles due to recent break-ins.

"Lately we have had numerous reported vehicle burglaries throughout the in-town area," a statement posted on the department Facebook page said. "The easiest way to protect your belongings is to simply ensure your vehicle is locked. Our officers patrol throughout the night but the burglary of an unlocked motor vehicle can occur in moments."

Police Cpl. Robert Federico said the incidents have been on the rise in the past week and have occurred in all areas of town. Thieves are grabbing whatever is easy to take, including money, credit cards and jewelry, he said.

"We see it every year at this time when the weather starts getting warmer," Federico said.

One burglary included the theft of firearms. One of the handguns was found the next morning in a thorn bush by Norway police officer John Lewis and his K-9 Bolo following hours of searching. That investigation is still ongoing, and Federico said he could not provide further details.

He added that motion-sensing lighting and outdoor lighting are a strong deterrent.

Police are asking anyone who notices someone paying undue attention to parked vehicles or looking through car windows to call 911 and report the sighting.