Norway protests target wind farm on land used by herders

Greta Thunberg, right, joins the campaigners from Nature and Youth and Norwegian Samirs Riksforbund Nuorat who are blocking the entrances to the Ministry of Oil and Energy in Oslo Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023. The reason for the action is that the wind turbines at Fosen, which the Supreme Court has said are illegal, have not been demolished. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozens of activists, including Greta Thunberg of neighboring Sweden, were blocking the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo Monday to protest a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway.

The activists, mainly teenagers, are lying outside the ministry entrance holding Sami flags and a poster reading “Land Back.”

The protesters from organizations called Young Friends of The Earth Norway and the Norwegian Sami Association’s youth council NSR-Nuorat, say “the ongoing human rights violations” against Sami reindeer herders “must come to an end.”

In October 2021, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami people, who have been using the land to raise reindeer for centuries. However, the wind farm is still operating.

Over the weekend, the protesters had occupied the ministry’s lobby but were evicted by police early Monday, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. They shifted their protest to chaining themselves outside the main entrance to the ministry, prompting authorities to urge employees to work from home.

Norway's Energy Minister Terje Aasland told NRK that although the Supreme Court has ruled that the construction of the wind farm as invalid, the court does not say anything about what should happen to it.

The government must “make new decisions that are in line with the premise of the Supreme Court’s judgment,” Aasland told the broadcaster.

The Sami live in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia. They once faced oppression of their culture, including bans on the use of their native tongue.

Today the nomadic people live mostly modern lifestyles but still tend reindeer and some still wear their traditionally bright-colored national dress.

