Norway to raise spending from wealth fund to aid Ukraine, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will increase the spending from its sovereign wealth fund in the coming years to fund military and civilian aid to Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament on Thursday.

The Nordic country's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, has seen a sharp rise in revenue inflows as the price of Norwegian oil and gas exports soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister did not specify how much money Norway would spend on Ukraine aid, but said it would be a multi-year commitment.

"This will lead to a temporary increase in spending from the sovereign wealth fund," Stoere said.

The extra spending should not impact the Norwegian domestic economy, avoiding any impact on interest rates, he added.

