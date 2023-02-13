Norway: Russia is a threat for all of Europe

2
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia is the main security threat for all of Europe and will remain so for a long time, Norway's intelligence officials said Monday, warning that recent burnings of Islam's holy book in Scandinavia could possibly lead to terror attacks in the country.

“Russia today poses the biggest threat to Norwegian and European security, and the confrontation with the West will be long-lasting,” said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Arild Gram made the remark after the government received the annual threat assessments from Norway’s three security services: the domestic and the foreign intelligence agencies and the Norwegian National Security Authority, or NSM.

“The burning of the Quran could be seen as offensive or provocative and we expect that such events will also occur in 2023 in Norway,” said Beate Gangås, head of the domestic security service, known by its acronym PST. “When such events take place in Norway, the likelihood of radicalization and ultimately terrorist planning against Norway increases."

Despite the warning, Norway’s terror domestic threat level was left unchanged at “moderate."

The deputy head of the foreign Norwegian Intelligence Service Lars Nordrum said that Norway’s oil and gas installations could be targeted by Russian sabotage. NSM head Sofie Nystrøm warned that “all of Europe will suffer” if Norwegian gas and oil installations were hit.

“Norway is now Europe’s most important energy supplier after Russia ended its gas exports to the West," said Nordrum. But PST assessed that it's unlikely Russia would carry out any sabotage operation on Norwegian soil this year.

Desecrating a book held sacred by a religious community is protected in Scandinavian countries by freedom of speech.

On Feb. 2, police in Oslo, the Norwegian capital, had barred a group to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy that would have involved setting a fire a copy of the Quran on grounds that security could not be ensured “in a satisfactory manner” at the event.

Ankara is angry that anti-Turkish protests have been allowed to take place, and particularly that it has not prevented an anti-Muslim activist from repeatedly burning the Quran, the Muslim holy book. In Stockholm and Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

Last week, the Swedish domestic security agency SAPO warned that the threat of attacks in Sweden has increased in the weeks since a far-right activist burned a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. An application to stage a protest during which the Quran was to be burned was turned down with Swedish police saying that “such a gathering is judged to be capable of causing serious disturbances to national security.”

Recommended Stories

  • Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to topple leadership

    Moldova's president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine. President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova", and days after the country's government resigned. Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow's intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

  • About 200 Russian National Guard members sent to occupied Kherson Oblast

    Russians have sent 200 members of the National Guard of Russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and restricted the movement of local residents. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy has sent about 200 soldiers from the Russian National Guard to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast in order to strengthen counter-sabotage measures there.

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • Canada hunting for debris of object shot down by U.S.

    STORY: "Yesterday, NORAD had confirmed that an unidentified object entered, unlawfully, Canadian airspace. It represented a reasonable threat to civilian aircraft. So I gave the order to take it down….”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by the U.S. over Yukon territory.“There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important.”The object was spotted by NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday told ABC News that national security officials believed the object - as well as the prior one shot down over Alaska on Friday - were both balloons.He added that they were much smaller than the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday – which American officials believe was deployed by China for the purpose of surveillance. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.The White House on Sunday said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, but echoed Schumer’s description of them as being "much smaller."In the meantime, surveillance fears may be making officials jumpy.Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.NORAD later&nbsp;said&nbsp;the pilots did&nbsp;not&nbsp;identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.

  • Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles

    Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some #Chiefs players after the Super Bowl LVII victory over the #Eagles. | from @EdEastonJr

  • Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with second baby while on stage for Super Bowl halftime show

    Singer Rihanna has used an electrifying Super Bowl halftime show to announce she is pregnant with her second child.

  • Google to expand misinformation 'prebunking' in Europe

    After seeing promising results in Eastern Europe, Google will initiate a new campaign in Germany that aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation. The tech giant plans to release a series of short videos highlighting the techniques common to many misleading claims. The videos will appear as advertisements on platforms like Facebook, YouTube or TikTok in Germany.

  • Jordan Mailata compares ‘terrible’ Super Bowl field to ‘playing on a waterpark’

    Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata did not hold back when discussing the "terrible" Super Bowl field

  • Chiefs’ DC Steve Spagnuolo talked to college coaches about how to defend read option, RPOs

    Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo on previously talking to college football coaches about insight on how to defend read options, and RPOs ahead of matchup vs. Eagles

  • Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties

    The two nations are opposed to the U.S.-led Western domination of international affairs.

  • Whale deaths exploited in 'cynical disinformation' campaign against offshore wind power, advocates say

    A dozen New Jersey mayors have said off-shore wind could be the cause of recent whale strandings. Experts say that's essentially "disinformation."

  • Malaysian PM’s Daughter Joins Finance Ministry Committee: Star

    (Bloomberg) -- The daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take a role in a finance ministry committee, and step down from her position as a senior adviser to her father, The Star newspaper reported. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objec

  • Earthquake diplomacy: Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

    Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. In August 1999, a 7.6 magnitude tremor had struck Turkey, resulting in about 18,000 dead; the following month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek, capital, Athens, killing 143 people.

  • Indonesia, China agree $1.2 billion cost overrun for high-speed train - official

    Indonesia and China have agreed to a budget overrun to the tune of $1.2 billion for the first high-speed railway project in the Southeast Asian country, an Indonesian government official told parliament on Monday. The project was previously estimated to be $2 billion over budget, raising the total cost to 113 trillion rupiah ($7.36 billion), according to the consortium of Indonesian and Chinese state companies building the railway, known as PT KCIC. Further details including an additional loan from the China Development Bank to cover the extra costs are to be finalised within a month, he added.

  • 'Our Losses Were Gigantic': Life in a Sacrificial Russian Assault Wave

    LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping forward along a tree line late at night toward an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched in horror as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire. His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen yards before being decimated. “We were hit by machine-gun fire,” said the soldier, a private named Sergei. One soldier was wounded and screamed, “Help me! Help me, please!,” the private said, although no help arrived. Eight soldiers were killed, one escap

  • Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests

    An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said Saturday. The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance on Friday night in Knowsley, a village located 13.5 kilometers (8.4 miles) from the city of Liverpool. The police force said some protesters threw objects and set a police van on fire.

  • Mexican ex-security chief on trial: multimillion bribe claims and a cat named cocaine

    Cartel operators, ex-police and a former government official have testified against Genaro García Luna with allegations of cash drops and kidnappings

  • U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron

    The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday, the fourth in less than two weeks to be downed over North American airspace.

  • Nuclear-trained sailors, considered the Navy’s ‘best and brightest,’ face mental health challenges

    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Nuclear operators are considered the Navy’s “best and brightest,” with only the top-scoring applicants gaining acceptance into the prestigious training program.

  • Pakistani mob drags man out of police jail, hangs him on blasphemy charge

    A mob of Muslims broke into a police station, dragged a man in custody outside and hung him for allegedly desecrating pages of Islam's holy book, the Quran.