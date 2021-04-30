Norway to speed up first COVID-19 jabs by delaying second dose

FILE PHOTO: People walk on the street in Oslo
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway said on Friday it will extend the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 12 from six weeks for most adults under the age of 65 in order to reach its first vaccination target sooner than planned.

The decision could allow all adults in Norway to receive a first jab by July 25 the Institute of Public Health (FHI) and health ministry said in a statement.

The extension relates to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which are the only ones currently used in Norway.

Norway's FHI had previously estimated that all adults would be offered their first dose by Aug 29.

"Increasing the interval will allow many more to be vaccinated earlier. This will prevent serious illness and death, and reduce the overall level of infection in society," Health Minister Bent Hoeie said.

Studies have shown that the difference in effect from extending the interval at which the two doses are given is minimal, the ministry added.

If Norway decides to also use COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, this could speed up the process further.

Norwegian authorities last month suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of younger, inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets.

Some later died.

A decision on whether to use Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is on hold over similar concerns and a government-appointed commission is due to advise on the potential use of both vaccines by May 10.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Nora Buli and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer now receiving millions of Pfizer vaccines

    So far, Pfizer has delivered more than 10 million doses to Mexico becoming its largest supplier of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden: Schools ‘Should Probably All Be Open’ This Fall

    President Joe Biden said Friday that schools should “probably all be open” in the fall. Appearing on NBC News Today, he claimed this decision will be made “based on science and the CDC.” “There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people,” Biden continued. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have resisted reopening schools for much of the 2020-21 school year, refusing to return teachers to classrooms until a variety of demands, some of which are not directly related to COVID, have been met. Meanwhile, a number of red states such as Florida have had in-person learning for the year’s entirety and have not experienced a corresponding increase in COVID cases or deaths. The White House has been reluctant to question the teachers union, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come out in favor of reopening classrooms. The Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine is available for people 16 and older, and Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines has been approved for emergency use for people 18 and older. Pfizer’s version is still being tested for people aged 12-to-15, although the company disclosed that a Phase 3 trial determined it to be safe and effective for that demographic. Pfizer is testing to expand the inoculation to children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, has set expectations that children won’t be eligible or advised to receive a vaccine until 2022. However, Fauci has clarified that younger kids can resume in-person classroom instruction “without necessarily having everyone vaccinated, all the teachers all the students.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an “operational strategy” guide for K-12 schools earlier this year, which now stipulates that schools can safely reopen with social distancing of 3 feet between students and the condition of universal mask use. The organization specified that areas with high COVID transmission rates should enforce 6 feet of space among middle school and high school students “if cohorting is not possible.” “This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children,” the agency wrote. Biden’s announcement comes shortly after the CDC released update guidance relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings. Fauci and other officials hope that the easing of restrictions will incentivize and encourage Americans who have so far abstained to receive the vaccine.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

    Michael Collins stayed in orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon in 1969.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Moscow decries 'unfriendly actions' as U.S. ends visa services for most Russians

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin accused Washington on Friday of fuelling tension with "unfriendly actions" after the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was cutting staff and stopping processing visas for most Russians. The embassy said it was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing non-immigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel after a new Russian law imposed limits on how many local staff can work at foreign diplomatic missions. That means Russians, who are not diplomats or green card seekers, will no longer be able to apply inside their own country for visas to visit the United States for tourism and other purposes.

  • EU lawyers demand immediate access to UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines

    European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver Covid-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays. AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels. The bloc accuses the company of failing to meet its contractual obligations, whereas AstraZeneca says it is complying with the agreement, which it considers not fully binding. "We demand deliveries by the end of June and we also demand with immediate effect the use of all plants listed in the contract," EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the judge in a hearing room packed with journalists. "The contract listed a series of plants that had to be used by AstraZeneca and that still today, in breach of the contract, AstraZeneca is not using," the lawyer said. AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah retorted: "There is no obligation to use the factories." The contract lists four vaccine-making plants, with two of them Britain. Whereas AstraZeneca has delivered doses to the EU from sites in Belgium and the Netherlands, it has not shipped to EU countries any dose produced in UK plants run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics. The contract also says that a Catalent factory in the United States which manufactures AstraZeneca jabs "may serve as a back-up supply site".

  • He’s the one: Trevor Lawrence makes history as Jaguars draft Clemson QB first overall

    “All he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said.

  • Police investigating after ‘hangman’s noose’ found at Amazon distribution centre construction site

    Connecticut’s NAACP chapter has called these incidents ‘terrorist acts’ that should not be taken lightly

  • Matthews scores his 36th, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-1

    Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night. The 23-year-old Matthews hit the 60-point mark for a fifth straight season since getting picked first overall at the 2016 draft. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall added goals for Toronto (32-13-5).

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Boris Johnson's mobile phone number was left online for 15 years, raising fears hackers could have accessed it

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's number was freely available on a press release that was left on the internet for 15 years.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • 8 Over-the-Top Travel Experiences for Your First Post-COVID Vacation

    From private islands in the Maldives to a trip around the North Pole, these extravagant escapes are a globe-trotter's dream Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden’s first 100 days were a honeymoon – the way forward may not be so smooth

    Biden’s legislative programme over his next 100 will turn on his ability to move beyond flexing his executive muscles, writes Andrew Feinberg

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Biden to sell child care and free university in speech to Congress

    The Democrat will pledge to enact free pre-school and community college in a speech to Congress.

  • Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in Israel

    Tens of thousands of people, many ultra-Orthodox Jews, were gathered for the event. The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear.

  • Travis Air Force Base sends aid to India amid skyrocketing COVID outbreak

    The number of new coronavirus cases in India is straining the country's health care resources. ﻿﻿To help, airmen from Travis Air Force Base this week loaded up pallets of equipment and shipped the COVID-19 supplies to the New Delhi area.