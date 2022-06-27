Norway: Suspect in deadly Pride shooting agrees to custody

·1 min read

OSLO, Norway (AP) —

The suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Oslo has agreed to be held in pretrial custody for four weeks and will therefore not appear in court on Monday, a Norwegian court said.

Zaniar Matapour, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after the predawn shooting in Oslo’s nightlife district and was held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.”

The motive is unknown and Matapour has refused to explain his actions to investigators. His lawyer, John Christian Elden, said that his client objects to having his statement recorded and videotaped unless police release the entire recording to the public “with no time delay so it won’t be censored or manipulated.” Recording interrogations is a standard police practice.

In Norway, pre-trial detention hearings are normally held every four weeks.

Matapour arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, according to Norwegian media.

The gunman opened fire at three locations, including outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar in downtown Oslo. Police investigators have said it is too early to say whether the attacker specifically targeted the LGBTQ community.

Police on Monday identified the two victims as Kåre Arvid Hesvik, born in 1962, and Jon Erik Isachsen, born in 1968.

A Pride parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • Norway: Suspect in Pride Month attack won't talk to police

    The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks, police and his defense lawyer said Sunday. The man, whom authorities described as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after the shooting in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday. Oslo police said they tried to question the suspect on Saturday and again on Sunday without success.

  • A strong U.S. dollar abroad can take some of the sting off rising travel costs

    One small bright spot among the bleak outlook for summer travel costs: The U.S. dollar is especially strong against many foreign currencies.

  • G7 to hike sanctions on Russia, nears oil price cap deal -U.S. official

    The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and will finalize plans for a price cap on Russian oil, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. The announcement came amid news that Russia looked set to plunge into its first sovereign default in decades and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to address G7 leaders meeting at an alpine resort in southern Germany.

  • John Oliver Rages Against Dems’ Embarrassing Roe v. Wade Response

    HBOThis week saw the highly politicized Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to an abortion (in other words, granting women bodily autonomy and keeping the government out of their uteruses). The move was met with widespread condemnation, especially given how right-wing organizations have launched an ugly decades-long campaign against a woman’s right to choose (including bribing Jane Roe, aka Norma McCorvey, to speak out against the decision), and

  • Why Trump’s preferred candidates keep losing in Georgia

    The state of Georgia is putting former President Trump’s grip on the Republican Party to the test. Trump-backed candidates have faced a handful of setbacks in recent primary races, but nowhere has that been as evident as Georgia. Trump’s revenge-driven push to take down Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R)…

  • Todd Bowles: Blaine Gabbert is Buccaneers’ “security blanket” at quarterback

    Last month, mixed signals emerged from Tampa Bay regarding whether quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Tom Brady. Position coach Clyde Christensen said no. Head coach Todd Bowles disagreed, saying Trask would have a chance. Bowles recently provided more clarity. Basically, competition is [more]

  • Council axes talk by feminist writer because of her views on trans rights

    Council chiefs cancelled a talk by Julie Bindel, the feminist writer, on protecting women from male violence because it contradicts their position on trans rights.

  • Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have mutual interest in playing together?

    "I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it," Jake Fischer said. Source: Evan Sidery @ basketballnews.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Peter Vecsey @ PeterVecsey1 If I'm the Nets,, I offer Simmons 4 ...

  • I can't serve my country if Congress doesn't pass a path to citizenship

    I'm grateful for DACA, but now I'm scared that a looming court decision could pull the rug out from 'Dreamers' like me.

  • The 2022 Wisconsin deer season will feature slightly more late hunts and a small drop in antlerless permits

    The Natural Resources Board on June 22 approved rules for the Wisconsin deer hunting seasons for this coming fall and winter.

  • Iraqi PM in Iran after Saudi visit to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Iraq have agreed to seek stability in the Middle East, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in Tehran on Sunday, a day after he visited Saudi Arabia in a bid to revive talks between the regional rivals to ease years of hostility. Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere. "We have agreed to work together to bring stability and calm to the region," Kadhimi said in a joint televised news conference with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • G-7 set to announce price cap on Russian oil

    The Group of Seven economic powers are set to announce an agreement to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to curb Moscow's energy revenues, a U.S. official said Monday.

  • Andrew Giuliani invokes famous dad in bid for NY governor

    After 2020, Rudy Giuliani is not someone most politicians would summon to hold a news conference on their behalf. As the frontman of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Giuliani made notorious appearances before cameras where he espoused baseless theories — once while doing an impression of actor Joe Pesci as dark streaks of what appeared to be hair dye ran down his face — and another outside a Philadelphia landscaping company. The campaign is considered a long shot, with the favored U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the presumed front-runner in the Republican race with the endorsements of the state’s GOP and Conservative Party.

  • Suspect in Oslo Pride Month Shooting Refuses to Talk to Police

    A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen is being held in connection with the shooting near a gay pub that spurred leaders to cancel Pride events in the capital city.

  • New federal gun safety bill reveals divide among Texas lawmakers

    Texas Sen. John Cornyn was one of the bill's authors, but a number of Texas Republicans voted against the measure.

  • Pence aide says he has no evidence Ron Johnson was involved in fake elector scheme

    Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff who was in the role on Jan. 6, 2021, said he had no reason to believe that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was personally involved in attempts to hand a list of fake electors to Pence in order to overturn election results the former vice president…

  • Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine in a 'deliberate' escalation on the first day of a G7 meeting in Germany

    Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the attack appears to be a "deliberate" escalation by Russia.

  • World Bank president says it’ll be ‘very hard’ for some countries to avoid recession

    World Bank President David Malpass said Sunday that the world economy is undergoing a "sharp slowdown," and warned it will be difficult for some countries to avoid recession.

  • Ukraine hopes to expedite supply of air defence systems agreed with its partners Zelenskyy

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 23:04 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian government has made a series of agreements with its Western partners regarding the supply of modern air defence systems, but hopes that the delivery of these systems can be expedited.

  • NYC Subway Surfer Hospitalized With Serious Injury After Riding On Train Roof

    Police reportedly found the teenager unconscious on top of the subway on Thursday.